2019 WWE Draft: Superstars Raw and SmackDown Must Pick After Night 1

Credit: WWE.com

The first half of the 2019 WWE draft saw some major moves as Raw and SmackDown picked apart the roster in a fight for dominance.

Moves such as Raw women's champion Becky Lynch remaining on Monday nights were obvious, while trades like Braun Strowman to SmackDown weren't quite as easy to predict.

Now, with the second pool of talent up for grabs on Monday, certain picks have become crucial in order for the brands to maintain stability by having the right number of the champions, a variety of Superstars and enough star power to draw attention to USA and Fox.

Here are some must-pick scenarios for Raw and SmackDown before the draft goes down.