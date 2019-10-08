WWE Draft 2019: Lessons to Learn from Past Highs and Lows of Brand Splits

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Raw has always been the flagship show, with SmackDown only receiving surges in attention here and there. When it moved to Tuesday in the 2016 brand split, there were a few months when the blue brand felt like it was on par with Raw, but it was soon back to playing second fiddle.

WWE has control over this, though. The writers can dictate whether one brand has all the star power by choosing which Superstars are on the two shows.

If the company wants the public perception to be that both shows are equal, the first step is for the writers to treat them that way so fans aren't told something that isn't reflected in the product.

With Fox's acquisition of SmackDown, it's clear that show is receiving more special treatment now than in years previously. But WWE must avoid falling into the trap of treating the blue brand as the new A-show and sacrificing Raw.

Putting all the eggs into the blue brand's basket isn't going to help the overall WWE product if Raw suffers. Likewise, if SmackDown doesn't have enough star power, it will appear as though nothing has changed and it will remain the second-tier show, even on Fox.

The company has to draft Superstars in such a way that it doesn't manufacture an obviously favored brand. The WWE Universe will see right through that and judge one show as less important.