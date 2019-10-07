MLB Playoffs 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for Monday's AL, NLDS Matchups

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The ALDS and NLDS could end Monday.

Atlanta, Houston, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have opportunities to finish off their respective series during the four-game slate.

If that occurs, it would mark the second time in MLB history in which all four division series ended on the same day. The lone occurrence was October 5, 1996, per NBC Sports Chicago's Christopher Kamka.

The Braves and Dodgers are coming off emotional Game 3 victories Sunday, while the Astros and Yankees looked dominant in their home parks over two games.

Monday opens with a showdown between Charlie Morton and Zack Greinke. Two years ago, Morton helped Houston win its first World Series, and now he will attempt to help the Tampa Bay Rays stave off elimination against the Astros.

Monday MLB Playoff Schedule

All Times ET. Odds via Caesars.

ALDS Game 3: Houston (-145; bet $145 to win $100) at Tampa Bay (+135; bet $100 to win $135), 1:05 p.m., MLB Network

NLDS Game 4: Atlanta (+116) at St. Louis (-126), 3:07 p.m., TBS

NLDS Game 4: Los Angeles (+125) at Washington (-135), 6:37 p.m., TBS

ALDS Game 3: New York (-142) at Minnesota (+132), 8:40 p.m., FS1

Predictions

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

Greinke is expected to produce Houston's third straight pitching gem, but he enters with some rocky postseason numbers.

In his last four playoff starts, the right-handed hurler gave up 12 earned runs for a 4.84 ERA, and he only fanned five for Arizona in two 2017 games.

Conversely, Morton conceded more than two earned runs once in his previous five playoff outings. In Tampa Bay's AL Wild Card Game win, he allowed an unearned run on five hits in five innings.

Morton was 8-3 at Tropicana Field with a 2.59 ERA, which was a whole run better than his road total.

The 35-year-old's reputation in big games has impressed manager Kevin Cash, per MLB,com's Juan Toribio.

"You hear all these things in the offseason, when we're somewhat recruiting him," he said. "You hear what this Astros group says about him, everybody in baseball he's come across. Then you hear so much of it, you start to roll your eyes, like there is no way this guy is who he's built up to be. And I can tell you, he certainly is."

If Tampa Bay gets anywhere from 5-7 solid innings out of Morton, Cash could call on his bullpen to keep Houston's bats quiet. In Game 2, five relievers combined to yield one earned run and six hits in relief of Blake Snell, who only lasted 3.1 innings.

Tommy Pham and Austin Meadows could be the keys to starting Tampa Bay rallies, as they combined for five hits at Minute Maid Park.

Since August 30, the Rays are 14-2 at home, and in those games, they averaged just over five runs per game.

If they provide a similar boost to Morton on Monday, the Rays could stay alive for at least one more day.

Washington 3, Los Angeles 2

Despite facing a 2-1 deficit, Washington enters Monday in a comfortable position, as Sean Doolittle told Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times:

Dave Martinez is handing Max Scherzer the start for Game 4 after he pitched an inning of relief in Game 2.

The 35-year-old produced a seven-inning quality start against the Dodgers in May and has lasted six innings or more in over half of his postseason appearances.

Washington needs Scherzer to go six or seven innings to push off some burden off the bullpen. In Game 3, Patrick Corbin, Wander Suero and Hunter Strickland were rocked for nine runs.

If Martinez can find the right combination to bridge the gap from Scherzer to Doolittle, or just rely on the pair, the Nationals could force Game 5.

If it holds the Dodgers to two or three runs, Washington could knock in a few against Rich Hill, who gave up three runs to the Nats in May.

Look for Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto to be Washington's offensive catalysts, as they have three hits apiece in the series. Trea Turner could also provide a spark, as two of his three hits have been doubles.

As long as Scherzer keeps the Game 4 score low, the NL wild-card winner could remain in the postseason and call on Stephen Strasburg to close out the series at Dodger Stadium.

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2

Atlanta announced Monday it is going back to Dallas Keuchel for Game 4.

In Game 1, the southpaw limited the Cardinals to one run over 4.2 innings at SunTrust Park. The ideal situation for the Braves is for him to have the same efficiency—but over a longer span. Four of his postseason starts have been six innings or longer.

That would allow Brian Snitker to use his best relievers in the final two or three innings to close the door on the Cardinals, who have one run in the last 18 innings.

Max Fried threw in each of the first three games, but since he has been successful, Snitker might want to go back to him to bridge the gap to closer Shane Greene.

A shorter start from Keuchel opens up the possibility for Luke Jackson and Mark Melancon to enter. The two were rocked for six of St. Louis' 10 runs in the series.

St. Louis has relief concerns of its own, as Carlos Martinez is the first reliever to concede three or more earned runs in the first round of the playoffs since 2004, per MLB's Andrew Simon.

Ten hits in the last two games is also not sustainable for Mike Shildt's team. Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna accounted for six of those base knocks.

If the Cardinals can't get all of their lineup to contribute, they will be headed for a postseason exit.

New York 9, Minnesota 4

Minnesota carries a glimmer of hope into Game 3 because it chased Luis Severino in the first inning of the 2017 AL Wild Card Game.

But the Yankees' Game 3 starter has put that contest well behind him, per The Athletic's Lindsey Adler.

Severino comes into Monday off three decent starts in September, and because the longest of the three was five innings, the Yankees will likely have to use their bullpen to finish off the win.

In two games, their bullpen allowed two earned runs on five runs, with Zack Britton, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman all not conceding a hit. In addition to that trio, New York could use J.A. Happ and Adam Ottavino to silence a possible Minnesota threat.

After breaking the single-season home run record, the Twins have three round-trippers in 18 innings.

New York has produced from all parts of its order, including a grand slam from No. 8 hitter Didi Gregorius in Game 2.

If those trends hold, the Yankees could sweep the Twins and set up a potential heavyweight clash with Houston in the ALCS.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.