2020 NFL Mock Draft: Post Week 5 Breakdown

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Four winless teams appear to be the front-runners for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Cincinnati and Washington tumbled to 0-5 with Week 5 losses, while the AFC East pair of Miami and the New York Jets sit at 0-4.

If the Bengals continue to lose, their quarterback situation may come into focus with Andy Dalton struggling in Zac Taylor's offense.

While the immediate link will go to Tua Tagovailoa, the Bengals could fill other holes with either Jerry Jeudy or Chase Young, who are the top two players in the draft class, according to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

If that is the case and Washington lands at No. 2, Miami may have an opportunity to select Tagovailoa if it falls in its pair of AFC East showdowns with the Jets.

With the way the season is going, the Dolphins could end up with two top-five picks as a result of trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the other of which they could use on protection for a possible new signal-caller.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

2. Washington Redskins: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

3. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

4. New York Jets: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

5. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

6. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

7. Denver Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

10. New York Giants: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

11. Los Angeles Chargers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

12. Tennessee Titans: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

14. Cleveland Browns: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

15. Indianapolis Colts: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Los Angeles Rams: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

19. Minnesota Vikings: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

20. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

21. Baltimore Ravens: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

22. Oakland Raiders: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

24. Detroit Lions: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

26. Buffalo Bills: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

27. Seattle Seahawks: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

28. New Orleans Saints: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

29. Green Bay Packers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

32. New England Patriots: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

Draft order based off records following Sunday's NFL games.

Some of Cincinnati's struggles can be traced to its defense.

On Sunday, the Bengals gave up 514 total yards in a home loss to Arizona. In Week 4, they conceded 326 total yards to Pittsburgh.

If they opt to take the defensive route in April, the Bengals could turn to Young, who has 21 tackles and 8.5 sacks through six games.

The defensive end will likely improve any defense he enters, and he could make a similar impact to Joey Bosa when he hits the NFL.

Dalton is an unrestricted free agent in 2021, per Spotrac, which means he could mentor a successor in Taylor's offense. Tagovailoa might fit the latter role.

In five contests, Dalton has 1,150 passing yards for five touchdowns, but he has thrown four interceptions.

However, the 31-year-old is in an unfavorable position with A.J. Green and John Ross out injured. If the team wants to get him more help, Jeudy could be the selection.

The Alabama junior is averaging 12.8 yards per reception and has six touchdowns. In his career, Jeudy has 2.067 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

With 2019 fourth-round pick Ryan Finley already on the roster, Taylor and general manager Mike Brown could be inclined to snatch up Young or Jeudy.

If Young goes off the board first, Washington could add Jeudy to its collection of young receivers that is headlined by Terry McLaurin.

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Handing Dwayne Haskins a few targets to grow with in the offense could help resurrect Washington's fortunes.

That would leave the Dolphins with the opportunity to snag Tagovailoa at No. 3 to start another rebuild in south Florida.

The difference this time around is the two additional first-round picks Miami possesses. If Pittsburgh continues to struggle, it may be able to land Andrew Thomas or Tristan Wirfs in the Top 10 as extra protection for the left-handed quarterback.

Miami's high draft position is dependent on losing twice to the Jets, who would likely have Sam Darnold back before their first meeting November 3, and to Washington in Week 6.

If that occurs, and the Bengals continue to struggle, the loser of the Miami-Cincinnati game in Week 16 could end up with the No. 1 overall pick.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

