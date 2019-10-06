Earl Thomas Didn't Try to Intentionally Hurt Mason Rudolph, 'Worried About Him'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 06: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is injured on the play between Earl Thomas #29 and Brandon Carr #24 of the Baltimore Ravens on October 6, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas addressed the hit that forced Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to exit Sunday's game in the third quarter.

"I didn't go high. I didn't intentionally try to hurt him," Thomas said, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "I'm worried about him. I heard he's at the hospital. My prayers go out to him and his family. I've never tried to hurt anybody. At the end of the day, guys have families."

The Steelers confirmed Rudolph suffered a concussion and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

