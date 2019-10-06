Earl Thomas Didn't Try to Intentionally Hurt Mason Rudolph, 'Worried About Him'

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas addressed the hit that forced Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to exit Sunday's game in the third quarter.

"I didn't go high. I didn't intentionally try to hurt him," Thomas said, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "I'm worried about him. I heard he's at the hospital. My prayers go out to him and his family. I've never tried to hurt anybody. At the end of the day, guys have families."

The Steelers confirmed Rudolph suffered a concussion and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

