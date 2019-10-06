Newcastle's Matthew Longstaff Went to Bed 'Dreaming Of' Manchester United Winner

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Newcastle United midfielder Matthew Longstaff has said he went to bed dreaming of his match-winning performance against Manchester United at St. James' Park.

Longstaff, 19, made his senior Newcastle debut at home to the Red Devils on Sunday and scored the only goal of the game. He told reporters about when he found out he'd be starting in Steve Bruce's XI and his mental preparations for the clash:

"Getting to play with Sean was unbelievable. We used to kick each other in the garden growing up so to be on the same team, for our hometown club, and to win against Man Utd, who are a good side, is a bit surreal.

"I found out I was in the team after training yesterday. Your belly starts to turn a bit, you get a bit nervous and then you don't sleep much.

"Last night you go to bed dreaming of it but you never really think it will happen. I'm over the moon."

Matthew's older brother, Sean, is an established part of the Newcastle lineup, but his younger sibling outshone him on this occasion, via Sky Sports and Fox Soccer (U.S. and UK viewers only):

There are plenty of teenagers around the world who will empathise with his level of excitement ahead of his Premier League debut, having gathered much attention in Newcastle's youth ranks over the past year.

Longstaff previously played the full 90 minutes against Leicester City in this season's EFL Cup, when his team went on to lose the second-round clash 5-3 on penalties.

Both Longstaff brothers come highly rated within the Newcastle ranks, and elder sibling Sean has been linked with several elite clubs already this year, including Manchester United, per the Sunday Times' Martin Hardy.

Bruce will surely be hopeful of keeping the two brothers in his lineup for as long as possible. Soccer AM shared a look at the healthy competition they've ignited in Newcastle's midfield:

Sky Sports' Keith Downie also praised Bruce for his role in handing Longstaff his first taste of top-flight minutes:

Newcastle fans will hope there are plenty more moments of heroism in store for Longstaff, an academy product only just starting out his professional journey.

Granted, this United team may not be the most talented that's travelled to St. James' Park in recent years, but that won't have diluted Longstaff's fantasy feat in the slightest.