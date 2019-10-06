Tom Brady Says Patriots Game at Redskins 'Like a Home Game'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Opposing fans are taking over FedEx Field as the winless Washington Redskins struggle this season, and Sunday was no exception with the undefeated New England Patriots coming to town.

After the Pats' 33-7 win, New England quarterback Tom Brady told reporters that the atmosphere "felt like a home game."

"That was ridiculous," Brady said, per Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post.

"I thought it was pretty amazing. That felt like a home game. Probably from the time that we got to the hotel...till we ran in after the game, that was pretty sweet. We appreciate all the support down here."

Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post provided proof of Brady's claims, showing a picture of a legion of Patriots fans walking from the Metro transit system to the stadium:

That prompted ESPN's Scott Van Pelt to say the following.

"Another road game at home," Van Pelt tweeted. "I wonder what the 'skintangibles' are today? I can't tell you how many people I know who feel the same way I do now. Absolutely indifferent. That would have been impossible to believe not too long ago. Here we are."

Pats head coach Bill Belichick and wide receiver Josh Gordon also noticed the home-field advantage on the road:







The Skins' attendance issues aren't exclusive to this season.

Washington finished last in the league in attendance percentage in 2018, and the 57,013 who attended the home opener marked the lowest amount for opening day since the team moved to FedEx Field (formerly Jack Kent Cooke Stadium) in 1997, according to Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post.

The Skins aren't lowest in attendance percentage in 2019, although they've hosted three popular franchises in the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Pats. Still, Washington is just 29th.

Washington will visit the Miami Dolphins next Sunday before returning home to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 20.