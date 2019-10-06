Bucs' Carlton Davis Ejected for Targeting on Saints' Jared Cook

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 6, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Carlton Davis stands on the sideline during a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The NFL continues to crack down on helmet-to-helmet hits with the latest example coming in Sunday afternoon's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. 

In the second quarter, Tampa cornerback Carlton Davis launched helmet-first into Saints tight end Jared Cook. Helmet-to-helmet contact was made. The result of the play was an incomplete pass and ejection of Davis from the game. 

"Trainers talked to Cook on the sideline but he shook them off and appears ready to re-enter the game," The Athletic's Jeff Duncan relayed. 

Cook did return to the game and, nine snaps later, caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater:

Prior to his disqualification, Davis had five tackles in the game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

