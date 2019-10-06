Lamar Jackson, Ravens Get Crucial OT Win vs. Steelers After Mason Rudolph Injury

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 6, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 06: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a touchdown by Mark Ingram #21 (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 6, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens snapped their two-game losing streak with a 26-23 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

The AFC North's penultimate rivalry looked different than in recent years. Sunday's matchup marked the first time since 2015 that quarterbacks other than Joe Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger started. 

Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was mostly held in check by a swarming Steelers defense, while Pittsburgh's starting quarterback Mason Rudolph had to be replaced by undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges following a scary sequence midway through the third quarter that left Rudolph briefly unconscious.

Rudolph was diagnosed with a concussion. 

Jackson was able to lead the Ravens on a nine-play, 45-yard drive that secured the game-tying field goal and sent the game into overtime. Following a fumble by Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jackson again set Baltimore in position—this time for the 46-yard game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker:

The Ravens improved to 3-2, while the Steelers fell to 1-4.

            

Notable Fantasy Stats

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 19-of-28, 161 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT; 14 carries, 70 yards

Ravens RB Mark Ingram II: 19 carries, 44 yards, 1 TD; two catches, five yards

Ravens WR Willie Snead IV: four catches, 51 yards

Ravens TE Mark Andrews: five catches, 45 yards

Ravens WR Marquise Brown: three catches, 22 yards, 1 TD

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph: 13-of-20, 131 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Steelers RB James Conner: 14 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD 

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: seven receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD

          

What's Next? 

Baltimore will remain in the AFC North in Week 6 by hosting the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Steelers will travel outside the division and across the country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Steelers' Rudolph (Concussion) Exits After Scary Hit

    QB won't return vs. Ravens after helmet-to-helmet hit from Earl Thomas

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steelers' Rudolph (Concussion) Exits After Scary Hit

    QB won't return vs. Ravens after helmet-to-helmet hit from Earl Thomas

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Saquon Eyeing TNF Return vs. Patriots

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Saquon Eyeing TNF Return vs. Patriots

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'A Lot' of Teams Want Diggs

    • Teams calling 'like crazy' about WR • Diggs fined over $200K for missed practices, meetings • Minnesota elected not to void Diggs' $40M in guarantees

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 'A Lot' of Teams Want Diggs

    • Teams calling 'like crazy' about WR • Diggs fined over $200K for missed practices, meetings • Minnesota elected not to void Diggs' $40M in guarantees

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ben Fined $5K for Apple Watch

    Steelers QB 'livid' after being fined for a uniform violation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Ben Fined $5K for Apple Watch

    Steelers QB 'livid' after being fined for a uniform violation

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report