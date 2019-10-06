Lamar Jackson, Ravens Get Crucial OT Win vs. Steelers After Mason Rudolph Injury

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens snapped their two-game losing streak with a 26-23 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

The AFC North's penultimate rivalry looked different than in recent years. Sunday's matchup marked the first time since 2015 that quarterbacks other than Joe Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger started.

Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was mostly held in check by a swarming Steelers defense, while Pittsburgh's starting quarterback Mason Rudolph had to be replaced by undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges following a scary sequence midway through the third quarter that left Rudolph briefly unconscious.

Rudolph was diagnosed with a concussion.

Jackson was able to lead the Ravens on a nine-play, 45-yard drive that secured the game-tying field goal and sent the game into overtime. Following a fumble by Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jackson again set Baltimore in position—this time for the 46-yard game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker:

The Ravens improved to 3-2, while the Steelers fell to 1-4.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 19-of-28, 161 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT; 14 carries, 70 yards

Ravens RB Mark Ingram II: 19 carries, 44 yards, 1 TD; two catches, five yards

Ravens WR Willie Snead IV: four catches, 51 yards

Ravens TE Mark Andrews: five catches, 45 yards

Ravens WR Marquise Brown: three catches, 22 yards, 1 TD

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph: 13-of-20, 131 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Steelers RB James Conner: 14 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: seven receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD

What's Next?

Baltimore will remain in the AFC North in Week 6 by hosting the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Steelers will travel outside the division and across the country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.