Wayne Rooney Tips Liverpool to Beat Manchester City to Premier League Title

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2019

D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) walks over to take a corner kick during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has said he believes Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions ahead of Manchester City this season.

Speaking to iFL TV (h/t Metro), the D.C. United striker, who is set to return to English football in January with Derby County, said he thinks the Reds will collect the Premier League crown.

"In my opinion, Liverpool look the strongest," said Rooney. "Manchester City are a fantastic team. I think Liverpool have improved on last year, whereas City have stayed at that level of great consistency, so I think Liverpool."

Rooney won the Premier League title on five occasions with the Red Devils, and the 33-year-old now believes Jurgen Klopp's club will return to the top of English football.

Liverpool have a perfect record in the league, winning their opening eight games to achieve maximum points.

City are second, but a shock 2-0 home defeat on Sunday against Wolverhampton Wanderers has damaged their bid to regain their title.

The loss allows the Reds to hold an eight-point lead over the champions heading into the international break.

Liverpool's next Premier League game is a visit to Old Trafford on October 20 to face a failing United side which lost 1-0 on Sunday at Newcastle United. City are set to visit Crystal Palace on October 19, with the Eagles flying high in sixth.

