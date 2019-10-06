David Luiz Goal Gives Arsenal 1-0 Win to Climb to 3rd in Premier League

TOLGA AKMEN/Getty Images

David Luiz scored the only goal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday when Arsenal beat Bournemouth 1-0 to go third in the Premier League.

Nicolas Pepe's corner teed up Luiz to head home the decider after only nine minutes, returning Arsenal to winning ways in the league following Monday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Unai Emery's side extended their unbeaten streak to eight games and have now won their last four matches in north London.

The Gunners are now one point behind second-place Manchester City, who suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and are themselves eight points from leaders Liverpool.

Luiz's first goal for the club came early on and caught the Cherries off guard from a corner, an in-swinger off Pepe's left foot that bobbed inside Aaron Ramsdale's right post.

The summer signing from Chelsea has already made some errors of note in the centre of Emery's defence, but he played the role of hero on Sunday thanks to his landmark goal, per Match of the Day:

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe may feel some regret his side didn't come away with a share of the spoils, particularly when an equaliser looked likely during their more lively second half.

The visitors ended the match with as many shots on target as their hosts (two), per WhoScored.com. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unsurprisingly looked like Arsenal's main goal threat for much of the clash, the Gabon international having their only other on-target attempt (as well as hitting the woodwork).

Despite his assist, it was also another underwhelming day for record signing Pepe, who has one goal in nine appearances for the north Londoners—a penalty.

Reporter Mark Mann-Bryans marked it down as a disappointing performance for the £72 million man:

Philip Billing was a thorn in the side of Arsenal's midfield for much of the match and made a nuisance of himself, while striker Callum Wilson also looked difficult to cage at times.

French anchor Matteo Guendouzi played an important role in restricting Bournemouth's rebellious streaks, said sportswriter Charles Watts:

The three points are ultimately what mattered on Sunday, but there wasn't much confidence in Arsenal's display and little reason to have faith a second goal would ever come.

Journalists Chris Godfrey and Jonny Singer questioned Emery's tactics and the direction his team were heading in:

Bournemouth remain 10th in the table after they lost for the first time in four matches, while Arsenal remain unbeaten at the Emirates this season.

The Gunners will be pleased with their Premier League prominence prior to the international break, though there are signs it could be difficult to hold down their place.

What's Next?

Arsenal and Bournemouth won't be back in action until after the international break. Arsenal will face Sheffield United on Oct. 21, while Bournemouth will host on Norwich City on Oct. 19.