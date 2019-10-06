Lionel Messi Scores as Barcelona Cruise Past Sevilla

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Barcelona overcame Sevilla 4-0 on Sunday in La Liga at the Camp Nou to move to within two points of leaders Real Madrid.

A spectacular 27th-minute bicycle kick from Luis Suarez gave the Blaugrana the lead, and Arturo Vidal doubled the scoreline four minutes later.

Ousmane Dembele started ahead of Antoine Griezmann for Barca, and the former Borussia Dortmund player made it 3-0 after 35 minutes.

Sevilla remained competitive in the game, but Lionel Messi struck with a 78th-minute free-kick to make sure of the points.

Barca were reduced to nine men late in the contest after substitute Ronald Araujo and Dembele were given their marching orders in separate incidents, but it was too late in the match to hand Sevilla a significant advantage.

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

The visitors were caught in the Catalan headlights during the first half and gave themselves a near-impossible task on their travels.

Messi captained the side, but it Suarez who brought the crowd to their feet with a world-class finish for the opener.

Nelson Semedo's left-wing cross sat up perfectly for the Uruguayan, and the striker scored his fourth goal in his last three starts in all competitions with a wonderful scissor kick.

Home fans did not have to wait long before their team extended their lead. Vidal made it 2-0 moments after Suarez's effort, and Sevilla appeared out of the match.

The visitors' hopes were further compounded before half-time, with Dembele taking his chance to impress after gaining a start. The winger expertly dribbled into the box and slotted his shot home with an effortless finish.

Sevilla had coped well with Barca across the pitch and were far from outclassed, but the quality of Ernesto Valverde's side's finishing was the reason for the score at the interval.

Barca were still hungry at the start of the second half, and Luuk de Jong hit the post moments after the restart.

Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images

The visitors did their best to stay on the front foot and create, but the result was concluded by Messi with 12 minutes to go.

Lucas Ocampos was punished for handball outside of the penalty box, and Messi's curling effort beat goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

There was late drama for Barca, with Araujo and Dembele both sent off in the final three minutes. Araujo was shown a straight red for denying Javier Hernandez a goal-scoring opportunity, and Dembele collected a second yellow for dissent seconds later.

What's Next

Both teams return to La Liga action after the international break. Barca are on the road at Eibar on October 19, and Sevilla host Levante on October 20.