Tammy Abraham, Chelsea Own Southampton 4-1 in Premier League Match

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Chelsea comfortably beat Southampton 4-1 on Sunday in the Premier League at St. Mary's Stadium.

Tammy Abraham gave Chelsea the lead after 17 minutes, and Mason Mount made it 2-0 seven minutes later.

Saints struck back through Danny Ings after 30 minutes, but Chelsea's N'Golo Kante's deflected effort made it 3-1 five minutes before half-time.

Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored the fourth for the visitors in the final minute to cap off a strong performance.

Saints started slightly brighter than Frank Lampard's men. However, Abraham's 17th-minute lob beat goalkeeper Angus Gunn to give the visitors the advantage. Maya Yoshida rushed back to clear it, but goal-line technology confirmed the ball had crossed the line.

The Blues responded to taking the lead with a wave of attacking play, and Mount burst into the box to slot away a second after 24 minutes. The 20-year-old has been phenomenal since returning from his loan at Derby County in the summer, and the Portsmouth-born talent was clinical in notching his fourth goal of the season after linking with Willian.

Chelsea's second triggered Saints, and Danny Ings made it 2-1 soon after. The former Liverpool striker deflected Kurt Zouma's clearance past Kepa Arrizabalaga to give his side hope with half an hour gone.

The hosts' joy was quickly extinguished, though, with the visitors reestablishing their two-goal lead just before half-time when Kante's long-distance shot deflected off Jan Bednarek and past Gunn.

Blogger Alex Goldberg tweeted his thoughts at the interval:

The Blues were quick out of the blocks in the second half, and Gunn denied Callum Hudson-Odoi from making it four for Chelsea.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side failed to put pressure the west London giants, and the away team remained in cruise control for the majority of the second half.

Chelsea's supporters were in full voice, creating a carnival atmosphere in the away end, and Abraham was cheered off after his substitution in the closing stages. Batshuayi was his replacement, and the Belgium international completed the scoring in the last minute.

Lampard's team are in excellent form, with this being their fourth win in a row. And their free-flowing football will continue to be appreciated if they can keep combining it with victories.

What's Next

Both teams are back in Premier League action on October 19. Chelsea are set to host Newcastle United, and Southampton will travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.