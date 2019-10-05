IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019: Saturday Results and Medal Table

Michael Steele/Getty Images

The United States won the men's 4x100-meter relay gold on Saturday, featuring Noah Lyles on the anchor leg at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championship.

Jamaica claimed victory in the women's 4x100-meter relay, with Great Britain earning silver in both sprinting showdowns in Doha, Qatar.

Dutch star Sifan Hassan won the women's 1,500-meter in a new championship record, adding a second gold to her haul after success in the 10,000-meter.

There was a further championship record in the women's 5,000-meter after Kenya's Hellen Obiri topped the podium.

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas successfully defended her triple jump world crown with a second-round jump of 15.37 meters.

Joe Kovacs of the USA won the second world gold of his career with a championship record of 22.91 meters in the shot put, with the top three separated by only one centimeter.

Saturday's Medal Results

Men's 4x100-Meter Relay

Gold: USA, 37.10 seconds

Silver: Great Britain, 37.36

Bronze: Japan, 37.43

Women's 4x100-Meter Relay

Gold: Jamaica, 41.44 seconds

Silver: Great Britain, 41.85

Bronze: USA, 42.10

Women's 1,500-Meter

Gold: Sifan Hassan (Netherlands), three minutes, 51.95 seconds

Silver: Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), 3:54.22

Bronze: Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia), 3:54.38

Women's 5,000-Meter

Gold: Hellen Obiri (Kenya), 14:26.72

Silver: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (Kenya), 14:27.49

Bronze: Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany), 14:28.43

Women's Triple Jump

Gold: Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela), 15.37 meters

Silver: Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica), 14.92

Bronze: Caterine Ibarguen (Colombia), 14.73

Men's Shot Put

Gold: Joe Kovacs (USA), 22.91 meters

Silver: Ryan Crouser (USA), 22.90

Bronze: Tomas Walsh (New Zealand), 22.90

Latest Medal Table

1. USA: 11 golds, 10 silvers, four bronze (25)

2. Kenya: four golds, two silvers, two bronze (8)

3. Jamaica: three golds, four silvers, two bronze (9)

4. China: three golds, three silvers, three bronze (9)

5. Great Britain: two golds, three silver (5)

6. Japan: two golds, one bronze (3)

7. Netherlands: two golds (2)

8. Ethiopia: one gold, three silvers, one bronze (5)

9. Poland: one gold, one silver, two bronze (4)

10. Bahrain: one gold, one silver, one bronze (3)

The full medal table is available via the competition's official website. The full schedule and results are available here.

Saturday Recap

The U.S. collected two further golds at the Khalifa International Stadium after wins in the men's 4x100-meter relay and the shot put.

Lyles led the Americans away from the British challenge on the final leg, allowing the 22-year-old to win his second gold at the championship after winning the 200-meter.

Kovacs won a sensational gold in the shot put, beating compatriot Crouser and New Zealand's Walsh by one centimeter.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The American pair both posted their longest efforts with their final attempts after Walsh had led with his opener.

Jamaica's sprinting pedigree was clear and present during their women's 100-meter relay success. Team GB won silver in both the men's and women's events, giving 200-meter champion Dina Asher-Smith her third medal in Doha.

No one could catch Hassan in the women's 1,500-meter. The double world champion ran an extraordinary time of 3:51.95 seconds to smash the championship record.

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Hassan challenged the field early as she made a sprint for home, and her nearest threats could not match her incredible pace despite posting strong times.