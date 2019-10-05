EPL Table: 2019 Standings After Saturday's Week 8 Results and Top Scorers

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

There were no changes at the top of the Premier League's top scorers' rankings on Saturday, with Norwich City's Teemu Pukki the only man ranked in the top five in action. Sadio Mane scored once to take his tally up to five, the most of any Liverpool player, in the Reds' win over Leicester City.

Tottenham's Harry Kane was shut out in a 3-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion, and Wesley moved into the top 10, scoring a brace and adding an assists in Aston Villa's 5-1 win over Norwich.

Here are Saturday's full results:

Brighton 3-0 Spurs

Burnley 1-0 Everton

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

Norwich 1-5 Aston Villa

Watford 0-0 Sheffield United

West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace

The latest Premier League standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Liverpool 8, +14, 24

2. Manchester City 7, +20, 16

3. Leicester 8, +7, 14

4. Crystal Palace 8, 0, 14

5. Burnley 8, +2, 12

6. Arsenal 7, +1, 12

7. West Ham 8, 0, 12

8. Tottenham 8, +2, 11

9. Chelsea 7, +1, 11

10. Bournemouth 7, +1, 11

11. Manchester United 7, +2, 9

12. Sheffield United 8, 0, 9

13. Brighton 8, -2, 9

14. Aston Villa 8, +1, 8

15. Wolverhampton Wanderers 7, -2, 7

16. Southampton 7, -4, 7

17. Everton 8, -7, 7

18. Norwich 8, -11, 6

19. Newcastle United 7, -9, 5

20. Watford 8, -16, 3

Here are the Premier League's top scorers (Player, Team, Goals):

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 8

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 7

Tammy Abraham, Chelsea, 7

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 6

Teemu Pukki, Norwich, 6

Recap

Liverpool barely maintained their perfect run against Leicester City, winning thanks to a last-minute penalty that had an air of controversy.

Mane and James Maddison had put a 1-1 score on the board when Marc Albrighton made contact with Mane after a poor touch, and the Senegal international took an extra step before going to the ground and selling the contact. The video assistant determined the contact was sufficient to uphold the decision, and James Milner converted from the spot.

The Reds made history with the win:

Spurs' slide continued with an embarrassing 3-0 loss at Brighton, who came into the contest having won just a single match in the league this season. Tottenham have won just one of their last six matches across all competitions.

Neal Maupay opened the scoring after just three minutes, and Aaron Connolly would add two more goals.

This year has not been a good one for Spurs, even with a UEFA Champions League final appearance:

Everton have also endured a miserable start to the season, and the Toffees find themselves just a single point ahead of the relegation spots after another loss, this time against Burnley.

Jeff Hendrick got the only goal after Seamus Coleman was sent off. Sports writer Terry McAllister thinks manager Marco Silva may not have much of a future left at Goodison Park:

The most eye-catching result of the day came courtesy of Aston Villa, who put five goals past Norwich. Summer signing Wesley was the standout with two goals and an assist, while Jack Grealish did a great job creating danger and got a deserved goal as well.