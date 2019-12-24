Rams' Jalen Ramsey out vs. Cardinals with Injury; Started 8 Games Since Trade

John Raoux/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey's season will end early because of a knee injury.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that his star defensive back will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

It's unclear when Ramsey suffered the injury. He's played every snap in each of the past three games against the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday with their 34-31 loss to the 49ers.

Ramsey, who was traded to the Rams from the Jacksonville Jaguars in mid-October, has established himself as one of the NFL's top corners since the Jags selected him with the fifth overall pick in 2016. He's earned three Pro Bowl selections and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017.

The 25-year-old Florida State product appeared in all 48 regular-season games across his first three professional seasons. He's missed time this year with a back injury, though it's unclear whether his disgruntled state while with the Jags also played a role in those absences.

David Long Jr. should see a majority of the extra playing time in Ramsey's place against the Cardinals. It could also lead to more chances for Darious Williams to make a consistent impact while Nickell Robey-Coleman continues to handle the slot.