Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor Makes Heisman Push, Scores 5 TDs vs. Kent State

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor and the eighth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers dominated the Kent State Golden Flashes 48-0 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

Taylor continued to put up big numbers by running for 186 yards and scoring five total touchdowns.

The victory keeps Wisconsin's perfect record intact, moving the Badgers to 5-0 on the season. Kent State, meanwhile, drops to 2-3.

Notable Performances

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor: 19 carries, 186 rushing yards, three receptions, 29 receiving yards, five total touchdowns

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan: 12-of-15, 134 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions

Jonathan Taylor Continues Heisman Push

Only one non-quarterback (Alabama running back Derrick Henry, 2015) has won the Heisman Trophy since 2010.

Henry may soon have company.

Early on, it was evident the Golden Flashes had no answer for Taylor. The Badgers star helped his team go 68 yards in less than five minutes on its opening drive, capping things off with a touchdown:

The junior now has scored a touchdown on all five of Wisconsin's opening drives this season. According to Jason Starrett of The Athletic, the Badgers are the only FBS team to score on each of its opening possessions this season.

Taylor was only getting started:

Finding the end zone five times in one game is something that hadn't been done in the Big Ten in three years, per ESPN:

That performance made him the talk of the college football world:

Taylor's day came to an end less than one minute into the second half following an 48-yard touchdown run.

Through his first five games, the 2018 All-American has 745 rushing yards, 114 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

He has not been held under 100 rushing yards in a contest dating back to Oct. 27, 2018. He is averaging 158.4 rushing yards per game during that span.

The Badgers have fed Taylor early and often all season, and that has been a recipe for success. As a result, first-year starter Jack Coan has been able to get acclimated under center without having to do much. There may come a time when Wisconsin needs Coan to make a big-time throw, but for now, Taylor is taking care of business.

It will take a truly special performance for a running back to win the Heisman, as quarterbacks are on a three-year winning streak. But if Taylor keeps it up, he could find himself in New York in December.

What's Next

Both teams will be back in action on Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Wisconsin will put its perfect record on the line in a showdown with No. 25 Michigan State in Madison, Wisconsin, while Kent State will face a conference road game at Akron.