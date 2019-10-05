Ratings Revealed for WWE SmackDown on Fox Debut Featuring The Rock, Brock Lesnar

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

The premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox saw 3.9 million viewers tune in to watch.

Appearances by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez and Vince McMahon helped SmackDown deliver a 1.4 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic, which doubled the next-highest show Friday night (Hawaii Five-0 on CBS, at 0.7), per Matt Webb Mitovich of TVLine.

WWE's blue brand also topped television ratings for a busy week of wrestling shows.

Raw, the company's trademark Monday night program, ranked second (2.6 million viewers and a 0.9 rating) on USA followed by All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (1.4 million, 0.7) and WWE NXT (890,000, 0.3) on Wednesday.

SmackDown also delivered a massive increase from its average of 2.1 million viewers during its Tuesday night run on USA, according to Tony Maglio of The Wrap.

Now the question is whether the show can build on that success and continue to post strong numbers without the massive hype that accompanied the premiere, which also served as a 20th anniversary celebration.

A feud between Lesnar and Velasquez, his former UFC rival. Velasquez told ESPN's Marc Raimondi he's in "advanced talks" to sign a WWE contract, and he would provide a massive boost to the show's staying power.