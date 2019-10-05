MLB Playoff Bracket 2019: Live Stream Schedule, Predictions for Saturday's ALDS

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins have combined for 95 runs and 33 home runs in their seven meetings in 2019.

Another heavy dose of offense is expected in Saturday's ALDS Game 2 at Yankee Stadium.

Masahiro Tanaka and Randy Dobnak have the unenviable task of trying to silence the two best slugging lineups in Major League Baseball.

The 30-year-old Tanaka carries more experience than his 24-year-old counterpart, and the Yankees have won 11 straight postseason games versus their foe from the American League Central.

Houston also finds itself in a familiar position, as it has earned a 1-0 ALDS lead for the third straight season in its series with Tampa Bay. A win would extend the Astros' opening-round record at Minute Maid Park to 6-0 since 2017.

Saturday ALDS Schedule

Game 2: No. 3 Minnesota at No. 2 New York (5:07 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 2: No. 5 Tampa Bay at No. 1 Houston (9:07 p.m. ET, FS1)

Games can be live streamed on Fox Sports Go or FoxSports.com.

Predictions

New York 9, Minnesota 5

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Five balls were launched over the fence in the Bronx on Friday, and a few more could be sent in that direction in Game 2.

Four of the home runs came from players in the top three positions of the order; Miguel Sano hit the other out of Minnesota's No. 5 hole.

DJ LeMahieu could be New York's difference-maker at the dish again. He started the series 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI.

In six games versus the Twins, the leadoff man has three multiple-hit performances, and teammate Edwin Encarnacion described LeMahieu as "one of the best hitters" he has ever seen after Game 1, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

The entire Yankees order could benefit from the confidence gained Friday, as Aaron Judge noted to Newsday's Erik Boland:

"The first one's always the biggest game. It sets the tone for the series. Especially getting it here at home and putting up 10 runs. That's big. And it's going to carry on into tomorrow. We have to just get ready for tomorrow's game and keep it rolling."

New York could increase its production if Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Gio Urshela reverse their Friday fortunes. The bottom third of the Yankees order combined to go 0-for-10.

Minnesota has the potential to flip the series in its favor with a few swings of the bat. Even though they struck out 13 times, the Twins hit three home runs. In order to fully take advantage of its sluggers, Rocco Baldelli's team needs to put more runners on base.

Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz and Sano all hit solo shots, but the Twins managed just two other extra-base hits and .325 on-base percentage to the Yankees' .415.

On the mound, the visitors need an improved performance from their relievers. The Yankees opened up Game 1 with seven runs off Zack Littell, Cody Stashak and Kyle Gibson.

Despite their struggles, Baldelli still has confidence in his group, per MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park.

"These are guys we have leaned on heavily throughout the year," Baldelli said. "We're going to continue to lean on them heavily. We're going to see them back out there and throwing in important situations. ... But our guys are resilient."

Minnesota will have Taylor Rogers, Sergio Romo and Trevor May fresh, but they might be used for damage control. The Twins' last three postseason starters in the Bronx have conceded 12 runs and lasted 9.1 innings.

Conversely, Tanaka has tossed at least five innings in his five postseason starts, conceding five earned runs.

Another impressive outing from the 30-year-old combined with an early offensive outburst could create an insurmountable advantage.

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Tampa Bay could be in for another tough day at the plate.

The Rays managed one hit off Justin Verlander in seven innings in Game 1, and Gerrit Cole could silence them again.

The AL Cy Young candidate has given up four hits or fewer in five of his last six appearances. In his 2018 ALDS home start, Cole conceded one earned run on three hits while striking out 12.

Even though he enters Game 2 in terrific form, the 29-year-old expects a test from the Rays, as he told Steve Schaeffer of the Houston Chronicle.

"The offense is tough," Cole said. "Some unique hitters with a lot of talent, an aggressive mentality, good awareness of the strike zone. (They) don't give up at-bats or give up pitches."

In an August 28 loss, Tampa Bay produced four runs on six hits against Cole, but it still had 14 batters strike out.

Even in the event the Rays tag Cole for a few runs, the Astros offense has the potential to match their production.

In seven ALDS games over the last two seasons, Houston has scored 45 runs, with 26 coming in the first two games.

Seven of the nine Astros starters recorded a hit in Game 1, and the first four hitters in the order put the ball in play in all but two at-bats.

And while George Springer did not have a hit Friday, there is a good chance he does so in Game 2. He has four hits and a home run in three ALDS Game 2s and has eight hits in his last six playoff contests.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.