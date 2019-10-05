La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 8 Matches

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid defeated high-flying Granada 4-2 on Saturday in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Eden Hazard scored his first competitive goal for Los Blancos during a comprehensive victory for the leaders.

Elsewhere, Leganes' poor form continued after a 2-1 home defeat against Levante.

Valencia will host Deportivo Alaves this evening, with Osasuna welcoming Villarreal in the last match of the day.

Saturday's Results

Leganes 1-2 Levante

Real Madrid 4-2 Granada

Valencia vs. Alaves

Osasuna vs. Villarreal

La Liga Table (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Real Madrid 8, 8, 18

2. Granada 8, 5, 14

3. Atletico Madrid 7, 3, 14

4. Barcelona 7, 6, 13

5. Real Sociedad 7, 5, 13

6. Sevilla 7, 3, 13

7. Athletic Bilbao 7, 4, 12

8. Villarreal 7, 7, 11

9. Levante 8, 0, 11

10. Eibar 8, 0, 9

11.Valencia 8, -1, 9

12. Real Valladolid 7, -1, 9

13. Real Betis 8, -5, 9

14. Osasuna 7, -1, 8

15. Alaves 7, -3, 8

16. Getafe 7, -1, 7

17. Celta Vigo 7, -5, 6

18. Espanyol 7, -8, 5

19. Mallorca 7, -8, 4

20. Leganes 8, -8, 2

Saturday Recap

Former Chelsea forward Hazard opened his account for Real with a goal against their nearest league rivals, and he later added an assist for Luka Modric.

Real congratulated their big summer signing for scoring his first goal:

Promoted Granada have been the surprise package of the Spanish top flight this season, but they could not overcome Madrid's superior quality.

Karim Benzema gave the hosts the lead after just two minutes, and Granada were forced onto the back foot for the majority of the contest.

Hazard beat goalkeeper Rui Silva in stoppage time before the interval, providing Zinedine Zidane's team with a commanding advantage at half-time.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Substitute Modric linked with Hazard just after the hour mark to score, but the visitors were provided a spark of hope with a penalty after 69 minutes.

Alphonse Areola fouled Carlos Fernandez in the box, allowing Darwin Machis to make it 3-1 from the spot.

Domingos Duarte set alarm bells ringing for Madrid with 13 minutes on the clock. The defender forced the ball home to make it 3-2 in the closing stages.

However, James Rodriguez's cameo off the bench produced a fourth goal for the home side, with the Colombian finding the back of the net during injury time.

Leganes remain firmly rooted to the bottom of the table after losing 2-1.

Two goals either side of half-time gave Levante the lead, with a penalty breaking the deadlock just before the interval.

Roger Marti made no mistake from his spot-kick after the 28-year-old was fouled by Dimitrios Siovas.

Jose Campana's free-kick made it 2-0 just four minutes after the restart, and the hosts were deflated despite having 25 shots to the visitors' nine.

Martin Braithwaite's 76th-minute effort gave Leganes a consolation, but La Liga's bottom side are still searching for their first win of the season.