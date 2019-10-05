Eden Hazard Scores 1st Goal for Real Madrid in Win vs. Granada in La Liga

Eden Hazard Scores 1st Goal for Real Madrid in Win vs. Granada in La LigaOctober 5, 2019
Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga after beating Granada 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.
Eden Hazard got his first goal for Real, while Karim Benzema and substitute Luka Modric were also on the scoresheet before substitute James Rodriguez added a fourth in stoppage time.
Those goals were enough to help Zinedine Zidane's team win for the fifth time in eight matches, despite Granada answering back with a Darwin Machis penalty and a goal from Domingos Duarte.
What's Next?
Real return to league action after the upcoming international break with a trip to Mallorca on October 19. Meanwhile, Granada will be in action a day earlier when they host Osasuna.
Modric Screamer from 25 Yards for 3-0 ☄️
Ballon d'Or holder with a rocket vs. Granada