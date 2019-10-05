Eden Hazard Scores 1st Goal for Real Madrid in Win vs. Granada in La Liga

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 05: Eden Hazard of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Granada CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 05, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga after beating Granada 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. 

Eden Hazard got his first goal for Real, while Karim Benzema and substitute Luka Modric were also on the scoresheet before substitute James Rodriguez added a fourth in stoppage time.

Those goals were enough to help Zinedine Zidane's team win for the fifth time in eight matches, despite Granada answering back with a Darwin Machis penalty and a goal from Domingos Duarte.

      

What's Next?

Real return to league action after the upcoming international break with a trip to Mallorca on October 19. Meanwhile, Granada will be in action a day earlier when they host Osasuna.

        

