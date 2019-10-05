Eden Hazard Scores 1st Goal for Real Madrid in Win vs. Granada in La Liga

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga after beating Granada 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Eden Hazard got his first goal for Real, while Karim Benzema and substitute Luka Modric were also on the scoresheet before substitute James Rodriguez added a fourth in stoppage time.

Those goals were enough to help Zinedine Zidane's team win for the fifth time in eight matches, despite Granada answering back with a Darwin Machis penalty and a goal from Domingos Duarte.

What's Next?

Real return to league action after the upcoming international break with a trip to Mallorca on October 19. Meanwhile, Granada will be in action a day earlier when they host Osasuna.

