Debinha Brace Sees Brazil Past England in Women's Soccer Friendly

Brazil earned an impressive friendly win over England on Saturday, running out 2-1 victors at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

The first half saw the hosts control long spells of the game and create the better chances, but manager Phil Neville's players were profligate with their opportunities.

The second period saw the Selecao improve, and Debinha was twice able to capitalise on poor defending to give Brazil a two-goal lead.

Bethany England gave the home side hope of snatching a draw when she guided a header home with 10 minutes remaining, but they'd left themselves too much to do in the final stages.

Following the FIFA World Cup, both countries are starting their preparations for the Olympics next summer in Tokyo, where they will each be expected to challenge for medals.

Following England's run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in France, Rob Harris of the Press Association picked up on the amount of interest in the women's game in the country:

With a sold-out attendance at the Riverside roaring on the home team, it was no surprise to see England start the quicker of the two teams.

The Lionesses were able to pin back Brazil at times, with Jordan Nobbs and Jill Scott in control in midfield.

Beth Mead was also a major threat on the left flank and should have put her team ahead at the end of a mazy run:

Before the break, Nobbs' pinpoint cross was just out of the reach of Mead, meaning Brazil clung on to parity at half time.

In the second half, England were made to pay for their wastefulness, as the South Americans emerged from the dressing room with much more intent.

Within four minutes of the restart, the visitors were in front. After some tricky wing play from Tamires and a pinpoint cross, Debinha escaped the attentions of the England defence.

Her header lacked venom, although it somehow squirmed through the grip of Mary Earps:

The goal sapped the energy out of the England players and the capacity crowd, allowing Brazil to finally get a grip on the game.

On 67 minutes, they gave the home side a mountain to climb. Neville will be disappointed with the defending, but Debinha was again the quickest to react in the penalty area, and her effort deflected off Steph Houghton and beyond Earps:

Kieran Theivam of The Athletic commented on how the Brazil forward has stepped up a level since the World Cup:

With time running out, the Lionesses did start to play more direct, and they gave their supporters some hope of a fightback late on when England headed home from Houghton's long ball.

The home side pushed for an equaliser with the clock ticking down. The closest they came was through Lucy Staniforth, who saw her effort clawed away by Brazil goalkeeper Barbara in the final minute.

What's Next?

England are back in action on Tuesday when they visit Portugal. Brazil will continue their European doubleheader in Poland on the same night.