China Open 2019: Saturday Tennis Scores, Results and Finals Schedule

Top seed Ashleigh Barty will play either Naomi Osaka or Caroline Wozniacki in the China Open final on Sunday after she saved a match point on her way to a thrilling semi-final win over Kiki Bertens on Saturday.

Barty eventually edged a three-set contest in a deciding tiebreak, having earlier broke Bertens when she was serving for the match. Osaka and Wozniacki will fight it out for the right to face the Netherlands star later in the day at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

The participants in the men's final will also be decided on Saturday, with all four of the top seeds still in the hunt for glory. First up, top seed Dominic Thiem faces Karen Khachanov, and the day's action will be capped off by a clash between Alex Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Saturday Schedule and Results

Women's Semi-Finals

(8) KikI Bertens bt. (1) Ashleigh Barty: 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7)

(4) Naomi Osaka vs. (16) Caroline Wozniacki

Men's Semi-Finals

(1) Dominic Thiem vs. (4) Karen Khachanov

(2) Alex Zverev vs. (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Saturday Recap

The first match of the day set a positive tone in Beijing, as Barty and Bertens left it all on court over the course of three sets.

Barty flew out of the traps to win the first three games of the opener, giving her a platform to push on and clinch the set. However, Bertens responded with gusto, as she strung together a three-game sequence at the start of the second, serving brilliantly to level the match up.

After both players picked up breaks of serve at the start of a nervy decider, they settled down into some attritional points:

Bertens was then able to strike in the fifth game, breaking to nudge ahead and then consolidating to go 4-2 in front. At 5-4, she had the chance to serve for the match, but Barty showed why she's the top seed, digging in to break her opponent and keep her chances alive.

Both players kept their nerve and held serve to send the match to a deciding tiebreak. Unsurprisingly, that was also a tight and dramatic tussle.

Barty and Bertens both let match points slip by before the Australian was able to carve out another and eventually secure what will be one her most satisfying wins of a memorable season.