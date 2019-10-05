MLB Playoffs 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for Saturday's ALDS

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees flexed their respective strengths to earn one-game American League Division Series advantages Friday.

On Saturday, they have an opportunity to utilize the same assets to hit the road with two-game leads.

The Astros are relying on Gerrit Cole to follow up Justin Verlander's gem versus Tampa Bay, while the Yankees will try to replicate their 10-run output against Minnesota.

Recent history suggests the Rays and Twins could struggle again, as five teams have jumped out to 2-0 leads in the six ALDS matchups since 2016.

Game 2: Minnesota (+165; bet $100 to win $165) at New York Yankees (-180; bet $180 to win $100) (5:07 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 2: Tampa Bay (+260) at Houston (-310) (9:07 p.m. ET, FS1)

New York over Minnesota

No matter the victor Saturday, more home runs are expected at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees and Twins combined to mash five balls over the fence in a Game 1 that featured 14 runs.

One of the Game 1 difference-makers was the New York bullpen, as it gave up two hits and an earned run in 5.1 innings of relief behind James Paxton.

J.A. Happ was the addition to the mix that includes Adam Ottavino, Chad Green, Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman.

The left-handed hurler produced a pair of strikeouts in the eighth inning ahead of Chapman. If Happ continues to throw well, the Yankees may only need their starters to go four or five innings.

In his last seven appearances, Masahiro Tanaka limited opponents to four home runs. If he contains the damage done by the Twins bats, he will likely depart the game with a lead.

The 30-year-old has not conceded more than two earned runs in five postseason starts, and he lasted at least five innings in each of those.

If the Yankees get another strong start out of Tanaka, he could turn the lead over to the bullpen to shut down the Twins order from the sixth to ninth.

Minnesota's bullpen is trending in the wrong direction, as three different relievers were tagged for multiple runs.

Saturday's starter Randy Dobnak had a single outing last six innings, which leads us to believe the bullpen will be relied upon heavily.

In their five losses to the Yankees in 2019, the Twins' relief pitchers allowed 11 earned runs.

Even if Nelson Cruz, Miguel Sano and Co. match New York's home run production, the Twins could be at a disadvantage because of their bullpen.

A New York win would extend Minnesota's postseason losing streak to 15 games. Eleven of the 14 defeats suffered by the Twins have been to the Yankees.

Houston over Tampa Bay

Cole has an opportunity to one-up Verlander's quality start with one of his own.

In Game 1, Verlander struck out eight and held the Tampa Bay lineup to a single hit in seven innings.

Cole is capable of a more dominant showing, as he enters Saturday off nine consecutive double-digit strikeout performances.

In those appearances, the right-hander gave up 11 earned runs. Even when Tampa Bay scored four times against Cole, he fanned 14 batters and led the Astros to an 8-6 win August 28.

Ji-Man Choi had a double and home run off Cole, but there was no one on base for him, as the No. 1-3 hitters went 1-of-12 with 10 strikeouts.

If the 29-year-old limits the production at the top of Tampa Bay's order, the damage the Rays produce will be minimal.

In Game 1, the first four batters in Kevin Cash's order went 2-of-12, with Austin Meadows and Tommy Pham earning the hits.

Conversely, seven of the nine Houston starters had at least one hit, with Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel both earning two.

Blake Snell conceded a trio of earned runs on five hits in six September innings. In his lone start versus Houston in March, the Astros tagged him for five runs on six hits and struck out three times.

In the last two seasons, Houston is 4-0 in Games 1 or 2 in the ALDS and outscored opponents 26-7, and if Cole is efficient on the mound, those totals are likely to increase.

