Redskins Decline Comment on Alleged Viral Videos of Jay Gruden

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins declined to comment Friday when asked by NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay for a response to a video circulating online showing someone who appears to be Washington head coach Jay Gruden smoking weed.

If it is indeed Gruden, it won't help an already rocky situation in D.C.

Washington is off to an 0-4 start for the first time since 2001. Gruden was specifically linked to a separate rumor earlier Friday when the Washington Post's Les Carpenter reported he wasn't in favor of drafting rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who "has sensed that to be the case."

On Friday, Gruden named Colt McCoy Washington's starter for Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

"It's insane to think I would hold a grudge against Dwayne," Gruden said, per ESPN's John Keim.

Gruden also addressed ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who said the sixth-year coach has "quit" on the team and that his time in Washington will likely soon be up:

"I heard about that one. That one is far from the truth. Those are fighting words for me. That's one thing I will never do or have done in my life. I work extremely hard, getting up early as hell and working late and doing the best I can to get ourselves a victory this week. I have a lot of respect for everyone in this locker room and the last thing I would do to these players is quit on them because I know they're not going to quit on me."

Gruden is 35-48-1 since taking over in 2014.