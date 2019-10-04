La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 8 Results

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Real Betis and Eibar kicked off Week 8 of the 2019-20 La Liga season with a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

In-form scorers Fabian Orellana and Loren Moron took care of the scoring. The result means both teams have now earned nine points.

Real Madrid will be in action on Saturday, when they host Granada, while Atletico Madrid visit Real Valladolid on Sunday. This weekend's marquee clash will also be on Sunday, with Barcelona facing off against Sevilla.

Here are the latest La Liga standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Real Madrid 7, +6, 15

2 Granada 7, +7, 14

3 Atletico Madrid 7, +3, 14

4 Sevilla 7, +3, 13

5 Real Sociedad 7, +5, 13

6 Barcelona 7, +6, 13

7 Athletic Bilbao 7, +4, 12

8 Villarreal 7, +7, 11

9 Real Valladolid 7, -1, 9

10 Eibar 8, 0, 9

11 Real Betis 8, -5, 9

12 Valencia 7, -1, 9

13 Deportivo Alaves 7, -3, 8

14 Osasuna 7, -1, 8

15 Levante 7, -1, 8

16 Getafe 7, -1, 7

17 Celta Vigo 7, -5, 6

18 Espanyol 7, -8, 5

19 Mallorca 7, -8, 4

20 Leganes 7, -7, 2

Betis' European ambitions took another hit on Friday, with the Andalusians struggling to a 1-1 draw at home against Eibar.

Orellana opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half, and the home fans had even more reasons to be upset with the officiating, as Borja Iglesias had a goal ruled out, per La Liga lowdown:

The officials and the video assistant appeared to help them out after the break, however, when in-form Moron was awarded a goal, even though he appeared to be narrowly offside.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe had an explanation for the decision:

Gonzalo Escalante was sent off for a second bookable offence, but the hosts were unable to turn their advantage into three points.

Moron has now scored six goals in this year's La Liga campaign, tying Villarreal's Gerard Moreno at the top of the top-scorers' rankings.

This year's surprise package Granada will face their biggest test yet on Saturday, when they travel to the capital to take on Real. Los Blancos lead the standings but have not looked comfortable all season, and are coming off a draw against Belgian minnows Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

Former leaders Sevilla snapped a two-match losing streak in Week 7, but now face a major test at the Camp Nou. Barcelona have won three in a row across all competitions, but like Real, have shown plenty of weaknesses already.They scraped past Inter Milan in the Champions League in midweek.