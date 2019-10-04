Justin Verlander Throws 7 1-Hit Innings, Astros Dominate Rays in 6-2 Game 1 Win

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Behind a virtuoso performance by starting pitcher Justin Verlander and a four-run fifth inning, the Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 at Minute Maid Park on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series.

Verlander was credited with the win after allowing just one hit in seven innings of work, while Rays starter Tyler Glasnow took the loss. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve broke a 0-0 tie in the fifth with a two-run home run.

Houston is now just two wins away from reaching the American League Championship Series for the third straight season, while Tampa is looking to avoid its fourth ALDS exit in the past 10 years.

Notable Stats

Justin Verlander, SP, HOU: W (1-0), 7 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 0 ER, 8 K

Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB: L (0-1), 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 2 ER, 5 K

Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU: 1/5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R

Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU: 2/4, 1 RBI

Eric Sogard, 3B, TB: 1/1, 1 R, 1 RBI

Austin Meadows, OF, TB: 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Verlander's Regular-Season Dominance Carries Over to Playoffs

After finishing the regular season as one of the AL's top two Cy Young candidates along with teammate Gerrit Cole, Verlander shut down the Rays in Game 1 of the ALDS.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Verlander picked up his 14th career postseason win, which is the most in Major League Baseball since 2005.

Aside from three walks, Verlander's only blemish was a single by Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe in the fifth inning. Verlander also struck out eight, and as seen in the following GIF from Rob Friedman, his sharp breaking ball played a major role in his success:

With Verlander holding the Rays in check, it was only a matter of time before Houston's deep and talented lineup broke through.

It finally happened in the bottom of the fifth when second baseman Jose Altuve crushed a two-run homer after Josh Reddick reached on a walk:

ESPN's Jeff Passan marveled at what Altuve was able to do with a tough pitch from Glasnow:

The Rays may have been able to overcome a two-run deficit, but a key mistake later in the fifth inning ended up being the difference in the game.

Lowe was unable to haul in a pop-up off the bat of Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, and the error allowed two more runs to cross the plate for Houston:

The Astros later added two insurance runs in the seventh inning, one of which was a result of an RBI double by rookie outfielder Yordan Alvarez:

Gurriel also got in on the act with an RBI double that plated Alvarez.

The Rays battled back with a pair of runs in the eighth inning off reliever Ryan Pressly, but Will Harris came in and shut down the rally.

What's Next?

The Astros and Rays will reconvene Saturday at 9:07 p.m. ET for Game 2 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park.

Cy Young award candidate Gerrit Cole will toe the slab for the Astros, while 2018 Cy Young award winner Blake Snell will get the start for Tampa after injuries limited him to just 23 regular-season starts.