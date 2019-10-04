Video: Watch David Ortiz Make Return to MLB on Fox After Shooting

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2019

Former Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz address the crowd after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Fox Sports officially welcomed David Ortiz back to the MLB on Fox set Friday, four months after he was shot in his native Dominican Republic. 

In a video posted by Fox Sports on Twitter, Big Papi was welcomed back by fellow former MLB stars Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas:

Ortiz underwent emergency surgery in the Dominican Republic following the shooting and had his gallbladder, colon and part of his intestines removed. He was then transported to Boston where he underwent additional surgeries.

Last month, Ortiz appeared in public for the first time since the shooting at Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game, and he was met with a huge ovation:

The 43-year-old Ortiz is one of the best players in Red Sox history, as he was a 10-time All-Star, three-time World Series winner and one-time World Series MVP during his 14-year stint in Boston.

Ortiz retired following the 2016 season as one of the most prolific hitters in baseball history with a .286 average, 541 home runs and 1,768 RBI to his credit.

With the 2019 MLB playoffs underway, Papi will now lend his expertise to Fox Sports as an analyst throughout the postseason.

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Every Team's Mistake They Must Fix in the Offseason 🛠️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Every Team's Mistake They Must Fix in the Offseason 🛠️

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Walker Buehler Continues Rise as Dodgers' Top Ace

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Walker Buehler Continues Rise as Dodgers' Top Ace

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Freeman Calls Out Acuna's Lack of Hustle

    'It is frustrating...That can't happen in the playoffs'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Freeman Calls Out Acuna's Lack of Hustle

    'It is frustrating...That can't happen in the playoffs'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Juan Soto Says Walker Buehler Is ‘Nothing Special’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Juan Soto Says Walker Buehler Is ‘Nothing Special’

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report