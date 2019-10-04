Video: Watch David Ortiz Make Return to MLB on Fox After Shooting

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Fox Sports officially welcomed David Ortiz back to the MLB on Fox set Friday, four months after he was shot in his native Dominican Republic.

In a video posted by Fox Sports on Twitter, Big Papi was welcomed back by fellow former MLB stars Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas:

Ortiz underwent emergency surgery in the Dominican Republic following the shooting and had his gallbladder, colon and part of his intestines removed. He was then transported to Boston where he underwent additional surgeries.

Last month, Ortiz appeared in public for the first time since the shooting at Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game, and he was met with a huge ovation:

The 43-year-old Ortiz is one of the best players in Red Sox history, as he was a 10-time All-Star, three-time World Series winner and one-time World Series MVP during his 14-year stint in Boston.

Ortiz retired following the 2016 season as one of the most prolific hitters in baseball history with a .286 average, 541 home runs and 1,768 RBI to his credit.

With the 2019 MLB playoffs underway, Papi will now lend his expertise to Fox Sports as an analyst throughout the postseason.