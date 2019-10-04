MLB Playoff Bracket 2019: Live Stream, Predictions for Friday's AL, NL Schedule

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Six of Friday's eight starting pitchers eclipsed the 10-win mark in the regular season.

The matchup between Stephen Strasburg and Clayton Kershaw features the highest combined wins at 34.

Washington needs its 18-game winner to quiet Los Angeles' bats in order to return to Nationals Park with a leveled series. Meanwhile, Kershaw is looking the extend the dominance of Dodgers pitchers after Walker Buehler and three relievers held the Nationals to two hits in a Game 1 shutout.

The other showdown of double-digit winners is set for Yankee Stadium, with James Paxton squaring off against Jose Berrios.

Regular-season wins leader Justin Verlander kicks off Friday's four-game slate, as he faces Tampa Bay's Tyler Glasnow, who has the fewest amount of wins of the eight hurlers.

Friday MLB Playoff Schedule

ALDS Game 1: No. 5 Tampa Bay at No. 1 Houston (2:05 p.m. ET, FS1, Fox Sports Go)

NLDS Game 2: No. 3 St. Louis at No. 2 Atlanta (4:37 p.m. ET, TBS. TBS.com)

ALDS Game 1: No. 3 Minnesota at No. 2 New York Yankees (7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MLB At Bat app)

NLDS Game 2: No. 4 Washington at No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers (9:37 p.m. ET, TBS, TBS.com)

Predictions

Los Angeles over Washington

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Kershaw gave up five earned runs in 22 home innings last postseason.

In his lone matchup with the Nationals in 2019, the southpaw fanned nine batters over six frames while limiting them to two runs.

If the 31-year-old produces a similar outing to Buehler's, the bullpen could clean up in the final two or three innings.

In Game 1, Adam Kolarek, Kenta Maeda and Joe Kelly struck out five batters while holding Washington to a single hit. That means Dave Roberts has a fresh Kenley Jansen and Pedro Baez to back up Kershaw.

While the Dodgers enter Friday with a confident bullpen, the same can't be said about the Nationals.

After Patrick Corbin tossed six strong innings, Tanner Rainey and Hunter Strickland gave up two runs each in the seventh and eighth.

Even if Strasburg turns in his best postseason performance, there is potential for it to be ruined by the relievers.

That is exactly what happened May 12 at Dodger Stadium, as Kyle Barraclough gave up four runs after Strasburg went six. In Washington's four regular-season defeats to Los Angeles, its relief pitchers conceded 17 runs, with 13 occurring in the seventh or later.

On Thursday, Max Muncy, Gavin Lux and Joc Pederson took advantage of the Nationals bullpen with a two-run single and a pair of home runs.

If Game 2 follows the same pattern, all Kershaw has to do is match Strasburg's performance and then let his batters finish the job.

New York Yankees over Minnesota

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

James Paxton and the Yankees bullpen could put the Twins bats into a rare quiet spell Friday night.

The left-hander struck out 30 batters in September while giving up three earned runs.

In seven of his 11 appearances in the last two months, Paxton lasted at least six innings. If he does that in Game 1, it will allow Aroldis Chapman and Co. to close the contest.

The combination of Chad Green, Adam Ottavino, Zack Britton and Tommy Kahnle should be able to bridge the gap to Chapman.

Britton may be the X-factor throughout the series, as he has not given up a run since August 17. During that span, he let up three hits.

No matter who is on the mound, the Yankees pitching staff is expected to receive a bevy of run support.

In the last two weeks, the Yankees averaged 5.7 runs per game, and that total increased to 9.8 in six victories.

The Twins proved in July they could keep up with New York's power at Target Field, but that was not the case back in May at Yankee Stadium.

New York limited Minnesota to 11 runs, and in the two contests won by the Yankees, the Twins scored four times.

If they can't break Paxton's recent form, the Twins are in for a similar fate, and their 13-game postseason losing streak will be extended.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference

