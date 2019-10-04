Ron Vlaar: I've 'Played Against Better Manchester United Teams Than This One'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

AZ Alkmaar defender Ron Vlaar wasn't impressed with Manchester United following their 0-0 stalemate in the UEFA Europa League and said he's faced superior versions of the team.

Vlaar, 34, spent three years with Aston Villa before joining AZ in 2015. He played the full 90 minutes at the Cars Jeans Stadium on Thursday, with AZ the dominant team in the first half before United came back into the clash.

The former Netherlands centre-back is yet to beat the Red Devils in five meetings, but Vlaar spoke to the media after the match and suggested United were lucky to get a point, via Goal:

His record against United sits at two draws and three defeats, though Vlaar acknowledged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielded a lineup featuring mostly reserve options:

"During my time at Aston Villa I played against better Manchester United teams than this one. Although, they didn't play with their best starting XI today

"In the Premier League they play with high intensity, which I experienced myself, but United didn't show this today.

"I even think they were the ones who had to cope with our intensity, and that is a great compliment to us."

United failed to record a shot on target in the Netherlands, while AZ registered four of their own, per WhoScored.com.

Journalist Tom McDermott joked prior to the match about Vlaar's previous run-in with United in March 2013. Dutch countryman Robin van Persie scored a hat-trick to down the Villans 3-0 on that occasion, and Vlaar looked a lot more at ease this time around despite being in his mid-30s.

United could use Van Persie's goalscoring now. Solskjaer's side haven't scored more than once in a match since they defeated Chelsea 4-0 on the opening day of the season.

Mason Greenwood, 17, started up front alongside Daniel James, 21, on Thursday before Marcus Rashford came off the bench, to no avail.

United's decline since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as manager in 2013 has been well documented, with many believing the club's board to be at the root of their problems.

James Robson of the Evening Standard recently criticised their lack of urgency in appointing a director of football:

Vlaar may find he runs into a superior United team when the two teams clash once more at Old Trafford on December 12, though, he may also see it as a chance to finally get his first win over this foe.