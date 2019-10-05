Newcastle vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle United and Manchester United will be looking to put disappointing spells of form behind them on Sunday, when they go head-to-head in the Premier League at St James' Park.

For the Red Devils, it's been a challenging week. On Monday, they were involved in a drab 1-1 draw with Arsenal before they were played out a goalless draw with AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in desperate need of a win.

As for the home side, a big response will be expected after they were thumped 5-0 by Leicester City last time out. Only Watford sit below the Magpies in the Premier League as they prepare for United's visit.

Both teams are in desperate need of a spark, and a tense afternoon is on the cards as such. Here are the key viewing details for the fixture, the latest odds and a preview of what's to come.

Odds

Newcastle United (7-2)

Draw (12-5)

Manchester United (87-100)

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Date: Sunday, October 6

Time: 4:30 p.m. (BST), 11:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Preview

While expectations were checked for United ahead of the campaign, few would have expected their season to have lost almost all momentum so quickly.

The past two matches have been a toil for Solskjaer's team. Against Arsenal, they were fortunate to escape Old Trafford with a 1-1 draw, while on Thursday in the Europa League, they offered little as an attacking force against Alkmaar.

Football journalist Daniel Storey put the bluntness of the United attack into context:

After the game, Solskjaer tried to be positive about taking a point from the match in the Netherlands:

Still, prior to their trip to the north east the manager will have some concerns. Not only is his team lacking in confidence, but United are also set to be without some key men for the Newcastle showdown.

Jesse Lingard hobbled out of the Alkmaar clash with a hamstring problem, while the manager has also said Sunday's match will likely come too soon for midfielder Paul Pogba, who has an ankle issue.

In normal circumstances, Newcastle supporters would relish the chance to see their team get at a decimated and dejected United team. However, as occasional writer Jonny Sharples noted, neither side is in rude health ahead of the match:

While Bruce earned himself some favour with the Newcastle supporters following a 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the campaign, the results have dried up since. The manner in which they caved in at Leicester will be a big worry too.

Bruce's team not only lack defensive cohesion, but they are also struggling massively in front of goal. Their return of four goals from their first seven Premier League games this season is the joint-worst in the division.

BT Sport's Lynsey Hipgrave was scathing in her assessment of the team's performance on Sunday:

It feels like a cagey game is on the cards on Sunday with that in mind, as both managers have out-of-form players and absentees to contend with.

With United's injury problems and rotten away record—they haven't won any of their past 10 games away from Old Trafford—it's hard to see Solskjaer's side going to Newcastle and getting a victory. Equally, the Magpies don't appear to have enough to get the three points themselves, meaning a stodgy draw is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Manchester United