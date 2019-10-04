Real Madrid Release Statement Denying Thibaut Courtois Anxiety Reports

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have denied reports suggesting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is suffering from anxiety, confirming he was withdrawn at half-time in Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Club Brugge due to gastroenteritis.

Courtois, 27, was replaced by Paris Saint-Germain loanee Alphonse Areola when Real trailed 2-0 at half-time during their UEFA Champions League Group A game.

However, Real released a statement via the club's official website (h/t Robbie Dunne of AS) rejecting rumours of anxiety and outlined the following:

"1. At no point was our player diagnosed with symptoms of anxiety, and this information is absolutely false.

"2. Thibaut Courtois was diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis and dehydration along with an imbalance of electrolytes, and he couldn't finish the game on Tuesday against Brugges."

Sportswriter Andrew Gaffney broke down the statement:

Courtois was given Real's No. 1 jersey this summer after former starter Keylor Navas joined Paris Saint-Germain, with Areola moving in the opposite direction on temporary terms.

However, the Belgian hasn't impressed as Real would have hoped since arriving at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and Tuesday's first-half display didn't help his case:

Per Dunne's report, Courtois had to be driven home by his father following the result. That suggests he may not be fit in time to face Granada at home on Saturday, when Areola could make his second Liga start for the club.

Los Blancos have kept clean sheets in their last three domestic games but are yet to win in the Champions League after two matches, losing traction on runaway Group A leaders PSG. The Ligue 1 side sit on six points after two victories, while Real remain bottom with just one point.

Zinedine Zidane may have hoped to establish some clarity between the posts when Navas left the club, but Courtois' apparent illness is an unwelcome obstacle.

Courtois recently spoke to Marca and said "you have to accept this pressure" when you're a goalkeeper at Real Madrid, and that pressure doesn't seem likely to diminish for the foreseeable future.

Areola should deputise as No. 1 against Granada should Courtois not be fit to return, while Castilla goalkeeper Diego Altube could be part of a senior matchday squad for the first time.