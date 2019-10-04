Martin Keown: Arsenal Club-Record Signing Nicolas Pepe Could Block Bukayo Saka

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has said Lille will be "laughing all the way to the bank" with the fee they received for Nicolas Pepe, whom he said could block the development of youngster Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners paid a club-record £72 million to sign 24-year-old Pepe in August, but the right-winger has failed to impress as hoped and is yet to score from open play since arriving in north London.

Saka, 18, has broken into the first team at Arsenal this season, however, and Keown told BT Sport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) his progress may be stunted as a result of Pepe's presence:

“If you think back to Arsene Wenger, he would never have blocked the path of a young player but they are in danger of doing that with Bukayo Saka.

“Pepe, is he going to get into the team? It's a massive amount of money they have paid for him and Lille will be laughing all the way to the bank with that one.

“It's still early days and maybe the player will turn it around but I haven't really seen what I expected to see from him.”

Manager Unai Emery would likely be reluctant to drop Pepe, while Arsenal's board will also want their substantial investment to deliver on the field.

Saka made his senior debut in 2018 but announced himself this season when he netted a sensational maiden Gunners goal in the recent 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League:

Pepe came on as a substitute in his first two Premier League appearances but has since started the last two matches.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery recently defended his record signing and told reporters Pepe just needs more time to find his best form: "But I am going to work with him. Pepe is an amazing player, I am sure he is going to be have a big career."

His sole strike in Arsenal colours thus far was an important penalty equaliser in the recent 3-2 comeback victory against Aston Villa, via NBC Sports (U.S. viewers only):

Much was expected of Pepe after the Ivory Coast international scored 23 times in 41 appearances last season. Last term was only his third season in Ligue 1, and that tally of 23 goals was just two fewer than his combined total of professional goals prior to 2018-19 (25).

Another Arsenal icon, Robert Pires, recently said Pepe will require patience before he reaches his best, via Hayters TV:

Signing Pepe left some Arsenal fans scratching their heads due to the fact there were reports of limited funds earlier in 2019, and their defence appeared to be in much greater need of investment. That being said, the anticipation of his arrival and announcement sparked mania among many supporters.

Saka looks a clear talent and is capable of playing on either wing. The teenager started in Monday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United and looks to have edged team-mate Reiss Nelson in the pecking order—for now at least.

Beating Pepe out of the team will be all the more difficult, however, and Saka's progress at the Emirates Stadium could be hindered by the arrival of their biggest signing.