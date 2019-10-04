Didier Deschamps Asks Frank Lampard to Give Olivier Giroud More Chelsea Minutes

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

France manager Didier Deschamps has called on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard to give Olivier Giroud more playing time.

Ahead of the September international break, Deschamps left out N'Golo Kante—who had been struggling with an ankle injury—after Lampard said he wanted the midfielder to spend the time recovering at the club.

Per AS, ahead of the October break, Deschamps said: "Lampard asked me not to pick Kante at the last break. If that's still the way, I'm going to call him later to tell him it would be nice if you play Olivier Giroud a little bit!"

The coach has selected Giroud and Kante for Les Bleus' upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey:

However, Deschamps is concerned the striker's lack of playing time will affect his performance for the national side:

"I do not want to take away from what Olivier has done with us. He has put in some very good performances, not to mention that he is the third-best active French scorer. However, I hope his situation develops.

"Beyond his efficiency with us, it is a matter of rhythm too. He has already gone through spells where he has played less, but now it is not sufficient physically—he cannot be at his best."

Giroud is a regular starter for Deschamps and has scored 36 goals in 93 appearances for the world champions.

He's typically been a back-up at Stamford Bridge, though.

Under Maurizio Sarri last season he made 45 appearances but started just 21 of those, mostly in the UEFA Europa League. Despite his limited starts, he returned 13 goals and 10 assists.

Lampard has opted to make Tammy Abraham his first-choice striker this season, and the 22-year-old has justified his selection with eight goals in 10 matches.

Giroud has made five appearances in this campaign, starting twice. The only time he's featured in their last seven matches in all competitions was a 17-minute cameo against Valencia.

The 33-year-old hasn't even been in the squad for the Blues' last two Premier League games, though he wasn't fit to play on those occasions, as The Athletic's Liam Twomey relayed:

Giroud's aerial ability and link-play with his team-mates means he offers something different to Abraham and should result in him receiving more opportunities as the season wears on, particularly if the younger player's form dries up.

Deschamps' concern is understandable, though. At Giroud's age it's important to manage fitness to keep him fresh, but equally it will be hard for him to remain sharp if he's not getting much play time.

Chelsea need him to be able to be effective when they do use him, so it's in their interest to play him more as well.