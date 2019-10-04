Joe Willock Excited by Unai Emery's Faith in Arsenal Youngsters After UEL Win

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has praised Unai Emery's willingness to play youngsters following the club's 4-0 UEFA Europa League win over Standard Liege on Thursday.

Willock, 20, started and was among the scorers at the Emirates Stadium, where 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli netted a brace and loan signing Dani Ceballos bagged his first goal for the club.

The Gunners opened a three-point gap at the top of Group F following the win, and Willock told reporters what it means to have a manager who shows faith in developing talents: "It's very exciting because we have a manager who wants to play youngsters. You just have to take every opportunity, try to work hard and try to make a difference. It's so exciting at the moment."

Willock has now scored six senior goals for Arsenal in 26 first-team appearances, though it was Brazilian teenager Martinelli who grabbed most attention following his two goals and an assist:

The creative trio of Willock, Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles each graduated from the Arsenal academy, while Shkodran Mustafi, 27, was the only outfield player in Thursday's team over 24 years of age.

Though he might be young, Willock is providing much-needed impetus in the Arsenal midfield, said Simon Collings of the Evening Standard:

Emery didn't demonstrate much favour towards youth at former clubs Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain. However, there is an expectation at Arsenal that the north London club will promote a certain amount of young talent.

Matteo Guendouzi, 20, has become a firm fixture in Emery's regular XI despite his age, while 18-year-old winger Buakyo Saka has recently broken into the first team in the Premier League.

Willock received a standing ovation from the Emirates crowd when he left the pitch, per journalist Layth Yousif:

It's not as if the manager doesn't have more experienced assets available. Mesut Ozil has made one start for the club this season, and Emery told reporters there were others in the squad more deserving when asked why the German was omitted from Thursday's lineup:

Willock, Martinelli and others are making good use of the opportunities afforded to them by Emery and will hope to have an impact when Arsenal host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.