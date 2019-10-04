Walker Buehler Spins Gem as Dodgers Beat Nationals 6-0 in Game 1 of NLDS

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the National League Division Series with a 6-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Walker Buehler and Patrick Corbin engaged in a pitcher's duel, with the two hurlers combining to allow just four singles and one earned run over 12 innings.

Bases on balls proved to be the difference, however, as Corbin walked the bases loaded in the first inning before issuing a free pass to Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy, scoring center fielder A.J. Pollock.

The Dodgers tacked on an insurance run in the sixth when Cody Bellinger, who got on with a walk, scored on a two-out error from Nationals first baseman Howie Kendrick. Muncy added a two-RBI single in the seventh, and pinch-hitter Gavin Lux and right fielder Joc Pederson added solo shots in the eighth.

Los Angeles, which is looking for its third straight NL pennant and first World Series win since 1988, leads the best-of-five series 1-0.

Notable Performances

Nationals SP Patrick Corbin: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 9 K, L

Nationals OF Juan Soto: 1-for-3

Dodgers SP Walker Buehler: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K, W

Dodgers 2B Max Muncy: 2-for-3, walk, 3 RBI

Dodgers PH/2B Gavin Lux: 1-for-1, solo home run

Dodgers PH/RF Joc Pederson: 1-for-1, solo home run

Buehler Shuts Door on Scorching-Hot Nats

The Nationals entered Thursday as winners of eight straight, scoring 7.3 runs per game during that span. Washington also rode a strong wave of momentum heading into the NLDS after a 4-3 comeback win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card Game.

Washington could do nothing offensively on Thursday, however, as Buehler proved near-unhittable.

The right-hander shined in his 2019 postseason debut, punching out eight hitters and walking three in his six shutout frames. He also expertly wiggled out of trouble in the fourth inning after walking the bases loaded, inducing a groundout off Asdrubal Cabrera's bat to end the potential rally.

Buehler is creating a reputation as a big-game pitcher based off this performance and the end of his 2018 postseason, to the point where he made history on Thursday, per STATS:

He also found himself in good company for a team record:

Buehler struck out six of eight Nationals on his untouchable fastball, which touched 99 mph. Dodger Insider offered some insight on the four-seamer in particular:

And Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times provided more information:

That performance sets the table for the Dodgers in the rest of the NLDS, as one of the game's best aces this decade, Clayton Kershaw, will now go in Game 2 with a 1-0 edge.

However, Buehler's performance offers significant hope for future rounds if necessary, as the Dodgers know they have a one-two punch that can match up with any other team's in baseball.

No Need for Nats to Press Panic Button, But Bullpen Remains Problem

Here's something we know about the 2019 Nationals: They are more than capable of taking a hit and getting off the mat.

The Nats were left for dead after a 19-31 start, but Washington finished the season 74-38 and easily won the top wild-card spot.

They encountered trouble in the NL Wild Card Game, losing 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth and facing superstar Brewers reliever Josh Hader.

However, the Nats scored three runs after a bases-clearing Juan Soto single (plus an error from right fielder Trent Grisham) turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 win.

It was an impressive victory for a team facing significant playoff demons this decade from four series losses in the NLDS since 2012.

The Dodgers series clearly did not start how Washington wanted, with the Nats unable to get anything going against Buehler and the L.A. bullpen.

But the Nats can turn to Stephen Strasburg Friday and Max Scherzer on Sunday in an effort to right the ship. It also helps to have Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and Trea Turner at the dish.

L.A. isn't an easy team to beat by any means, but as Washington has proved this year, neither are the Nats. The batting lineup and starting rotation can win them games alone.

The issue, however, has been the bullpen. It was the case Thursday, as it has been all season.

After Corbin left, three Nats relievers combined to allow four hits, two walks and four earned runs in two innings.

Sam Fortier of the Washington Post relayed a pregame quote from Nats manager Dave Martinez in the midst of the Dodgers' late-game rally:

Kyle Glaser of Baseball America pointed out that right-hander Hunter Strickland, who allowed solo shots to Lux and Pederson, has given up eight homers in 11.2 postseason innings.

And Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan wrote that Fernando Rodney, who gave up the Muncy two-RBI single, had allowed a .287 batting average to left-handers this season.

Washington finished last in MLB with a 5.66 bullpen ERA.

At this point, the Nats may have no choice but to make some significant changes on the back end, as Paulsen tweeted:

The Nats' aces and the batting lineup can make those decisions easier, and the team still has time to regroup while facing a 1-0 deficit. However, the Nats' bullpen features far more questions than answers right now.

What's Next?

The Dodgers and Nats will meet for Game 2 on Friday at 9:37 p.m. ET. TBS will provide the broadcast from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Stephen Strasburg and Clayton Kershaw are the scheduled starters.