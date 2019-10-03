Indians' Carlos Santana Fires Back at Jake Arrieta After SP's Culture Comments

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Former Philadelphia Phillies teammates Jake Arrieta and Carlos Santana probably aren't going to have each other over for dinner anytime soon.

Arrieta turned heads when he said "the culture was better here this year without him" when talking about Santana, per Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Why it was better without Santana? We had better guys in the clubhouse. That's it. A lot more veteran presence."

Santana responded to the comments with a statement on Twitter:

"It's not my style to focus on the past or call out teammates but I saw Jake's comments and want to address it. You can ask any teammate I've EVER played with, I take my job seriously. So if Jake isn't doing the best thing for the team or setting a bad example for the young guys, I'm not going to sit back and support it. Maybe he didn't agree with that .... Actions speak louder than words. I LOVED my time in Philly and wish them the best. Turn the page Papi."

Santana played in Philadelphia during the 2018 season and slashed .229/.352/.414 with 24 home runs and 86 RBI. While his batting average left something to be desired, he provided a solid power bat in the middle of the order.

However, the Phillies traded him to the Seattle Mariners this offseason, who proceeded to trade him back to the Cleveland Indians. He played the first eight years of his career in Cleveland and made his first All-Star Game there in 2019 by slashing .281/.397/.515 with 34 homers and 93 RBI.

Philadelphia could have used that version of Santana on a 2019 roster that underachieved and finished fourth in the National League East at 81-81.

Yet as Breen noted, Santana revealed he smashed a television in the Phillies clubhouse last year because he was upset his teammates were playing so many video games. It is a notable anecdote given Arrieta's comments.

This year, Arrieta wasn't the version of himself that won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award and 2016 World Series as a member of the Chicago Cubs. He underwent elbow surgery in August and finished with a 4.64 ERA and 1.47 WHIP, which were his worst numbers since he was a Baltimore Oriole from 2010 into the 2013 season.

Both will look to help lead their respective teams to the playoffs in 2020 and likely won't look back on their time together fondly.