Real Madrid vs. Granada: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Real Madrid can open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga by beating the surprise package of the season, Granada, at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday.

Los Blancos haven't always impressed through seven matches, but Zinedine Zidane's men have still been good enough to go unbeaten. Karim Benzema remains a considerable goal threat, while Toni Kroos and Luka Modric continue to pull the strings in midfield.

Zidane will want to see summer signing Eden Hazard get up to speed after several indifferent performances since arriving from Chelsea.

Madrid need to be on song, because Granada have some useful players in forward areas. Roberto Soldado has the savvy to unlock most defences, while Antonio Puertas has been chipping in with goals from the flanks.

Date: Saturday, October 5

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

Odds

Real Madrid: -330 (bet $330 to win $100)

Granada: +800 (bet $100 to win $800)

Draw: +475

Odds per Caesars

Benzema is the man in form, with five goals to his name in the league already. The Frenchman could use more consistent support, though, and Gareth Bale can provide it, as long as he is still in his manager's good books.

The Wales international was left out of the squad for Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League. He was expected at the game as an observer but turned up four minutes after kick-off, according to Deportes Cuatro (h/t MailOnline's Jonathan Spencer).

Zidane hasn't always been enamoured with Bale, but he needs the 30-year-old's pace, shooting strength and aerial power, particularly while Hazard continues to get to grips with life in Spain.

The Belgium international has yet to register a goal or an assist in any competition and is already aware of the pressure on him, per AS:

Hazard needs to provide a creative spark to ease the burden on Kroos and 34-year-old Modric. Granada will be ready to take advantage if Real struggle for inspiration in the final third.

Soldado is no longer prolific, but the intelligent No. 9 can still link well with others across the forward line. He has two assists to his credit, and the 34-year-old's partnership with Puertas is one reason why Granada find themselves in the heady heights of second place in the table.

Real should have enough quality to edge this one, but if Zidane's team is suffering a Champions League hangover, a Granada side that has already beaten Barcelona will produce another shock.