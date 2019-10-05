England vs. Brazil Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Friendly

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

England welcome Brazil to Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium for an international friendly on Saturday.

Arsenal star Jordan Nobbs returns to the Lionesses fold after a serious knee injury forced her to miss the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

England made it to the semi-finals in France, losing to the United States. Brazil, meanwhile, were beaten by the hosts in the last 16.

Date: Saturday, October 5

Time: 12:45 p.m. BST, 7:45 a.m. ET

TV: BBC One

Stream: BBC iPlayer

Preview

Marcio Machado/Getty Images

England face a stiff test against the South American champions, with both nations focusing on their post-World Cup ambitions.

Brazil arrive after triumphing at the International Women's Football Tournament, winning the invitational competition for a seventh time after beating Chile on penalties after a goalless draw in the final.

Phil Neville's team came close to making the World Cup final, but the English have gone four games without a win in all competitions.

The semi-final defeat to the U.S. in France was followed by a 2-1 loss to Sweden in the third-place play-off. Two international friendlies since have not fallen England's way, with a 3-3 draw against Belgium followed by a 2-1 loss to Norway.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Neville will want to see more from his squad after an exciting summer, and the manager said he's pleased his team will be tested by one of football's greatest nations, per the FA's official website:

"It is great to be able to have secured this fixture against such opposition. I know a lot of work has gone into making it happen.

"Brazil will provide a different test to the other games we have lined up over the coming months, and it is always a special occasion when our two countries meet.

"I am also delighted that we will be playing in the north-east, a real footballing hot-bed that has produced so many of our players over the years."

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Selecao last met the Lionesses in March at the SheBelieves Cup, and England defeated Brazil 2-1 on their way to winning the competition.

Nobbs' return will be a highlight for England fans, and the County Durham-born player will want to impress if she features. The 26-year-old has recovered from anterior cruciate ligament damage and should be one of her country's most important players in the buildup to the 2021 UEFA Women's Championship.

England face Portugal in a friendly on Tuesday, and Neville will demand a victory and strong performance at the Riverside on Saturday to avoid going into that game winless in five.