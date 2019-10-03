Europa League 2019: Latest Tables, Top Scorers After Thursday's Group Results

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Manchester United claimed a point at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday after a goalless draw in the UEFA Europa League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers earned an impressive 1-0 win on the road against Turkish giants Besiktas.

Roma collected a 1-1 draw away to Austrian side Wolfsberger AC, and Feyenoord defeated Porto 2-0.

Arsenal host Standard Liege during a full programme of evening matches across Europe.

Thursday's Results, Remaining Fixtures

F91 Dudelange vs. Qarabag (Group A), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs. Apoel Nicosia (Group A), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET

Lugano vs. Dynamo Kiev (Group B), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET

Malmo vs. FC Copenhagen (Group B), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET



Krasnodar vs. Getafe (Group C), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET



Trabzonspor vs. Basel (Group C), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET



Sporting CP vs. LASK (Group D), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET

Rosenborg vs. PSV Eindhoven (Group D), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Rennes (Group E), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET



Celtic vs. CFR Cluj (Group E), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET

Vitoria Guimaraes vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Group F), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET



Arsenal vs. Standard Liege (Group F), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET

Young Boys 2-1 Rangers (Group G)



Feyenoord 2-0 Porto (Group G)

CSKA Moscow 0-2 Espanyol (Group H)



Ferencvaros 0-3 Ludogorets (Group H)

Saint-Etienne 1-1 Wolfsburg (Group I)

Olexandriya 1-1 Gent (Group I)

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach (Group J)

Wolfsberger AC 1-1 Roma (Group J)

Besiktas 0-1 Wolves (Group K)

Sporting Braga 2-2 Slovan Bratislava (Group K)



Astana 1-2 Partizan Belgrade (Group L)

AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Manchester United (Group L)

Latest Standings

Group G (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1, Feyenoord: 2, 1, 2, 3

2. Young Boys: 2, 1, 1, 3

3. Rangers: 2, 1, 0, 3

4. Porto: 2, 1, -1, 3

Group H

1. Ludogorets: 2, 2, 7, 6

2. Espanyol: 2, 1, 2, 4

3. Ferencvarosi: 2, 0, -3, 1

4. CSKA Moscow: 2, 0, -6, 0

Group I

1. Wolfsburg: 2, 2, 2, 4

2. Gent: 2, 1, 1, 4

3. Saint-Etienne: 2, 0, -1, 1

4. Olexandriya: 2, 0, -2, 1

Group J

1. Roma: 2, 1, 4, 4

2. Wolfsberger: 1, 1, 4, 4

4. Monchengladbach: 2, 0, -4, 1

3. Istanbul Basaksehir: 2, 0, -4, 1

Group K

1. Slovan Bratislava: 2, 1, 2, 4

2. Braga: 2, 1, 1, 4

3. Wolves: 2, 1, 0, 3

4. Besiktas: 2, 0, -3, 0

Group L

1. Partizan Belgrade: 2, 1, 1, 4

2. Manchester United: 2, 1, 1, 4

3. AZ Alkmaar: 2, 0, 0, 2

4. FC Astana: 2, 0, -2, 0

Full group standings and top scorers to follow evening matches.

Thursday Recap

It was a tough night for United in the Netherlands, with AZ dominating for long spells in the contest.

Paul Pogba was not risked on the artificial surface at the Cars Jeans Stadion, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaning the poor quality of the pitch before the fixture.

Brandon Williams was handed a debut for United after Solskjaer made eight changes from his team which started in the 1-1 Premier League draw against Arsenal.

Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood were handed starts, but the visitors struggled to create throughout.

Myron Boadu thought he had earned an 11th-minute lead for AZ after finishing past David De Gea, but the forward was clearly offside.

United were clean and tidy with the ball at their feet, but the English giants lacked a cutting edge whenever they advanced forward.

TV presenter Jake Humphrey tweeted his verdict on United:

De Gea was vital for the Red Devils as he resisted AZ's attack, and the Spain international made an important save from Owen Wijndal with 14 minutes remaining.

United believed they had won a penalty moments later after substitute Marcus Rashford was brought down, but with no video assistant referee in operation in the Europa, the spot kick was not awarded.

Jesse Lingard narrowly missed a good chance to win the game with six minutes remaining, but the England international failed to hit the target.

The Red Devils played their best football in the closing stages, with AZ clearly tiring, but United lost Lingard to injury after he pulled up during a last-minute sprint. Solskjaer's team failed to hit the target on the night, and the visitors will be content with a draw.