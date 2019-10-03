NFL TV Schedule 2019: Week 5 Channel Guide, Coverage Map and Live Stream

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The fifth week of the 2019 NFL season is chock full of intriguing and important matchups.

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks kick things off on Thursday night with a battle for first place in the NFC West, and the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers will finish the week in a matchup of young, ascending teams.

In between, we'll get a marquee matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, an NFC South clash between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a battle of surprisingly good backup quarterbacks.

You're not going to want to miss any of the Week 5 action, and we're here to help. Below, you'll find complete coverage information, along with a look at some of the most intriguing games of the weekend.

Sunday Coverage Map (from 506 Sports)

NFL Week 5 Schedule, TV and Live Stream

Thursday, October 3



8:20 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Fox, Fox Sports Go, NFL Network, Prime Video

Sunday, October 6

1 p.m. ET



Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers: CBS, CBS All Access

New England Patriots at Washington Redskins: CBS, CBS All Access

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans: CBS, CBS All Access

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: CBS, CBS All Access

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders: Fox, Fox Sports Go

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles: CBS, CBS All Access

4:05 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: CBS, CBS All Access

4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

8:20 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs: NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, October 7

8:15 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers: ESPN, WatchESPN

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

The Rams made it all the way to the Super Bowl last year, but if they're going to even win the NFC West this season, they have to tighten some things up.

They are 3-1, but they're coming off a loss in which they surrendered 55 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—at home. With a defense that features the likes of Aaron Donald, Dante Fowler Jr., Eric Weddle and Aqib Talib, this is a cause for concern.

Of course, not all of the blame can be put on the defense. Quarterback Jared Goff made his fair share of mistakes—he had four turnovers—and he's been in a bit of a slump this season. He has nine turnovers to go with seven interceptions, and his passer rating of 82.9 is his lowest since his rookie season in 2016.

Seattle shares Los Angeles' 3-1 record, and this game is equally important for the Seahawks. Whoever loses could be a full game behind the 49ers, who will enter Monday night at 3-0.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Both the Packers and the Cowboys are coming off of surprising losses. Dallas went into New Orleans and had its offense stymied by the Saints. The Packers got pushed around at home by the Philadelphia Eagles and their running game.

One of these two teams has to rebound in Week 5.

On paper, this is a game that favors Dallas. The Cowboys are at home, and they have one of the league's best running backs in Ezekiel Elliott. They will look to emulate Philadelphia's run-first strategy, and the 24-year-old is looking to rebound from a poor game in New Orleans.

"You've got to take it personally, but you've also got to take what you've learned from the game and move on," Elliott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

For the Cowboys to actually win, though, they'll have to be more efficient offensively than they were against the Saints. Scoring 10 points probably won't be enough to put away the Packers.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers

Sunday's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers is intriguing because it's going to feature a pair of backup quarterbacks who just might be a big part of the NFL's future.

Gardner Minshew II has been starting in place of Nick Foles for Jacksonville and has become a sensation. Kyle Allen has started the past two games for Carolina and is expected to start a third in place of Cam Newton.

There's a good chance Minshew will become the long-term starter at quarterback the Jaguars have been searching for. So far this season, he's thrown for 905 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception.

Allen may not take Newton's job in Carolina, but he's certainly auditioning for a future starting gig. He's thrown for 493 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in his two starts, both wins.

Jacksonville and Carolina are both 2-0 over the past two weeks.