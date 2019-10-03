Toby Alderweireld: Tottenham Players 'Feel the Pain' After Bayern UCL Hammering

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has said the team are at a low point following their 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Spurs took the lead in the game, only to crumble against the might of the German giants. Serge Gnabry netted four foals as Bayern's attacking players ran riot in north London.

While the play of Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and others was worthy of commendation, Tottenham were masters of their own downfall on many occasions.

Alderweireld has said the players are still hurting and struggling to come to terms with such a significant loss, per John Cross of the Daily Mirror:

"We have to stick together now in this, it's not someone to blame or is to blame. Everybody makes mistakes ... but you have to pick ourselves up and try to come out to this as a team.

"We will talk, and then we will prepare ourselves the best way possible for Saturday because that's the next game, and the best way to get us out of the situation is to win the next game and then try to improve, and it's not easy.

"I'm not going to lie, this is a big loss. We feel the pain, everyone in the dressing room was just quiet and, like, I felt from everyone the pain, so it's not easy ... The only way up is to work."

Here are the highlights from a remarkable night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Football writer Daniel Storey noted that there wasn't much between the two teams in general play, rather Bayern were more ruthless when it mattered:

The defeat continued what has been a disappointing start to the season for Mauricio Pochettino's side, who have failed to hit top gear since progressing to the Champions League final last season.

The defence was torn apart on Tuesday, with Alderweireld and centre-back partner Jan Vertonghen unable to contain Lewandowski. Additionally, Serge Aurier was given the runaround by Gnabry, with the Bayern man constantly finding himself with space to surge into on the counter.

Unsurprisingly, following a challenging start to 2019-20 and a shocking display against Bayern, questions will be asked of Pochettino.

Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian said it may be time for a change for the coach:

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, there's no chance of Pochettino losing his job just yet. Law noted the players met on Wednesday to analyse the defeat.

The challenge for Spurs will be finding a way to dig deep and respond. Next up for them is a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday lunchtime. While Spurs have the superior squad, their confidence will be low, and they've toiled away from home for a while, with no win on the road in the Premier League since January.