Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on AEW, CM Punk, Cain Velasquez and More

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

This is the biggest week in pro wrestling in 25 years and we haven't even gotten to the Fox debut of SmackDown or Hell in a Cell yet.

AEW Dynamite debuted Wednesday night while NXT had its first two-hour episode on the USA Network after being split with the WWE Network for its first two weeks.

Finn Balor returned to NXT, Jake Hager made his AEW debut on Dynamite, Lana returned alongside Bobby Lashley instead of Rusev, and Bray Wyatt attacked Seth Rollins to close Raw.

With everything going on in the industry right now, it would be easy to miss some of the bigger rumors and news stories happening behind the scenes.

In addition to everything mentioned above, this week saw more rumors pop up about CM Punk working for WWE and Cain Velazquez potentially joining the WWE roster.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest rumors in pro wrestling and how they might affect the future.