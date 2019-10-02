Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys Must Take Saints Loss Personally Ahead of Packers Game

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys suffered their first loss of the season Sunday, and Ezekiel Elliott wants to make sure his team gets something out of it.

"You've got to take it personally, but you've also got to take what you've learned from the game and move on," he said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "We're on to a new opponent, a new team this week, and it's a different obstacle, so we've just got to figure out the best way to overcome this one."

Elliott had only 35 rushing yards on 18 carries in the 12-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The offense as a whole was disappointing after Dallas scored at least 31 in each of its first three games. Considering the Saints were playing without star quarterback Drew Brees, it was a lost opportunity in what could be an important battle of NFC contenders.

However, the team is ready to move forward after falling to 3-1 on the year.

"Obviously we didn't execute like we wanted to," offensive guard Zack Martin said, "but that's behind us and we're on to Green Bay."

The Cowboys are set to take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday in a battle of 3-1 teams.

While Dallas remains in first place in the NFC East, the squad can't afford another dud like Week 4's.