Willian Decider Gives Chelsea 2-1 Win over Lille in Champions League Group

Chelsea defeated Lille 2-1 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday to open their account in UEFA Champions League Group H, though they remain three points off leaders Ajax.

Tammy Abraham scored the first goal of Chelsea's European campaign with a tidy finish at close range, only for Victor Osimhen to head level from a corner 10 minutes later.

Callum Hudson-Odoi came off the bench and crossed in for Willian to rasp in a volleyed winner with 12 minutes left in normal time, sealing a valuable three points on foreign soil.

Frank Lampard's side have now won their last three games in all competitions and are off the mark in Group H. However, Chelsea face probably the most difficult fixture of their group stage when they travel to Ajax on October 23.

Lampard will have been desperate for a strong response in Europe after Chelsea fell 1-0 at home to Valencia on Matchday 1, but Lille presented a tricky host to overcome.

One notable absence from the Blues squad was United States star Christian Pulisic, who continues to struggle for prominence under Lampard:

Lille manager Christophe Gaultier is blessed with young, attacking talents, though the hosts initially struggled to give in-form striker Osimhen space in the opposition half.

Wingers Jonathan Bamba and Luiz Araujo looked to provide inspiration from out wide while France international Jonathan Ikone supported, but it was Chelsea's talents who got more airtime early on.

Abraham made the home side pay for not marking him closely enough inside the box after 22 minutes, confirmed following a video assistant referee check for offside (U.S. only):

Central defender Fikayo Tomori illustrated his versatility when he stepped up from the line and delivered a pinpoint ball into the feet of Abraham for the opener.

OptaJoe noted the homegrown feel to the goal that highlighted one growing trend under the Lampard regime:

Lille responded positively after they fell behind and were rewarded for their sustained pressure following a pair of corner attempts, getting it right with the second.

Osimhen, 20, shaped up perfectly to meet Bamba's in-swinging cross and head his equaliser out of Kepa Arrizabalaga's reach (U.S. only):

The Nigeria international has thrived in his starting role responsibilities since he joined Lille from Wolfsburg this summer, and Squawka lauded his recent spurt in scoring form:

The pair saw out the remainder of the half playing on more level terms, with Chelsea defenders Kurt Zouma and Tomori busy at both ends of the field.

Chelsea academy graduate Reece James impressed operating off their right side, linking up to good effect with Mason Mount and Willian at times (albeit with little end product).

N'Golo Kante also looked reliable back playing against Ligue 1 opposition, the former Caen anchor hard-pressed to contain the wealth of fast options in Lille's attack.

Lille protested a penalty when they felt Gabriel was hauled down by Tomori, though the referee rightly dismissed those claims. Osimhen went close to a winner in the 71st minute but should have looked to pass inside when he flashed his outside-the-box effort over Kepa's crossbar.

Lampard put Hudson-Odoi on as a replacement for James and quickly reaped the benefits. The English youngster—who was sidelined with a serious injury over the summer—showed great strength to shrug off his marker and assist for the winner on his Champions League debut (U.S. only):

Willian has been through shaky periods across his six-year spell at Stamford Bridge but remains their leading scorer in Europe, per Sky Sports Statto:

A poor clearance almost put Chelsea's fine work to waste in injury time, but Kepa scrambled to hoover up the loose ball.

The manager deserved his credit for making the attacking change, with Chelsea in a much stronger position in their pool thanks to the three points taken at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Lampard's Chelsea continue their progression with plenty positives to take from their trip to France, though there's still space to make up following the opening disappointment against Valencia.

What's Next?

Chelsea are back on the road when they return to Premier League action at Southampton on Sunday, the same day Lille will host Nimes at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1.