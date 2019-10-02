Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Matchday 2 Results

Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Matchday 2 ResultsOctober 2, 2019
European champions Liverpool enjoyed a 4-3 win over RB Salzburg in a thrilling game at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.
The Reds raced into a 3-0 lead but saw Salzburg hit back impressively to level the match before Mohamed Salah popped up with the winner to seal a memorable victory.
Elsewhere, Barcelona had to come from behind to beat Inter Milan in Group F. Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring for the visitors at the Camp Nou, but two second-half goals from Luis Suarez secured the win.
Chelsea also picked up their first three points of the group stages. Goals from Tammy Abraham and Willian saw Frank Lampard's men beat Lille 2-1 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.
Wednesday also saw wins for Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Lyon and Zenit St. Petersburg, while Napoli were held to a surprise goalless draw at Genk.
Wednesday's Results
Genk 0-0 Napoli
Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool 4-3 RB Salzburg
Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan
Lille 1-2 Chelsea
Valencia 0-3 Ajax
RB Leipzig 0-2 Lyon
Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 Benfica
Winners: Liverpool and RB Salzburg Fans
Liverpool and RB Salzburg served up a treat on Wednesday night, racking up seven goals between them in a match that will have delighted supporters at Anfield.
The Reds looked set for a comfortable evening after roaring into a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Salah.
Liverpool's football was a joy to watch in the early stages. Roberto Firmino and Mane combined beautifully for the opener, while Robertson finished off a neat team move for the second, as shown by BT Sport (UK only):
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Alexa, show me the perfect example of Liverpool's football under Jurgen Klopp... Poetry from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson 🔥 https://t.co/nENhVH6sB2
Yet the visitors have scored 40 goals in nine league games this season and highlighted their attacking strength to turn the game around.
Hwang Hee-Cha beat defender Virgil van Dijk and smashed the ball past Adrian to give Salzburg hope before half-time:
Jonas Giæver @CheGiaevara
You know that stat about Virgil van Dijk never being dribbled past? Well, Hwang Hee-chan just smashed that. With interest. And a lil' bit o'mustard on the side.
The forward then set up Takumi Minamino to make it 3-2 on 56 minutes. Substitute Erling Haaland then continued his brilliant Champions League form with the visitors' third just four minutes after coming on:
UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague
Erling Braut Haaland becomes 4th player in history to score 4 goals in his first 2 #UCL games 👏 https://t.co/jI2ZWORacK
James Tyler at ESPN FC shared his enjoyment of the match:
There was still time for more drama, though. Salah latched on to Firmino's flick to net the winner and give Liverpool their first Champions League win of the season.
Loser: Arkadiusz Milik
Liverpool lost their opening group match to Napoli, but Carlo Ancelotti's side were held to a draw in Genk despite creating a host of chances.
Striker Arkadiusz Milik started up front alongside Hirving Lozano but had a poor night for the visitors and was guilty of missing some clear opportunities.
Football writer Peter Galindo highlighted his wayward finishing:
Peter Galindo @GalindoPW
Genk 0-0 Napoli will now be known as “Arkadiusz Milik’s nightmare.” #UCL https://t.co/ap2K5cjE1N
Goal's Carlo Garganese was critical of the Poland international:
Carlo Garganese @carlogarganese
Napoli beat the European champions then can’t defeat Genk in their next game. Incredibly frustrating. Milik simply bottles it under the European lights. Missed five big chances, including two open goals tonight #GNKNAP
Genk lost their opening group game 6-2 to RB Salzburg, and Napoli's failure to get a result in Belgium could prove costly when it comes to qualifying for the knockout stages.
Winner: Luis Suarez
Barcelona picked up their first win of the group stages but had to come from behind to see off a spirited Inter Milan side at the Camp Nou.
The hosts struggled in the opening 45 minutes, but the introduction of Arturo Vidal in the second half for Sergio Busquets helped changed the game.
The Chilean set up Suarez for the equaliser by chipping the ball to the striker on the edge of the penalty area to volley low past goalkeeper Sami Handanovic.
The quality of his finish drew praise from journalists on social media:
Matteo Bonetti @BonettiESPN
Ridiculous finish by Suarez... that volley was impossible to stop for Handanovic.
Rik Sharma @riksharma_
Awful performance from Suarez and then a stunning volley on the turn from 20 odd yards to level it
Kaustubh Pandey @Kaus_Pandey17
Take a bow, Luis Suarez. It had to take something special to get past Inter. And this volley was spectacular. As good as you'll ever see.
Suarez then popped up with the winner with six minutes of normal time remaining after a great run from Lionel Messi. The Barca captain played the ball through to Suarez to touch past Diego Godin and poke home.
Sports writer Andy West summed up his performance:
Andy West @andywest01
Barça Twitter: Luis Suarez is terrible! Luis Suarez must be sold! Luis Suarez get out of my club! Luis Suarez: scores vs Getafe, scores twice vs Inter. A cushioned lob, a ferocious volley and a placed sidefoot. Still the most devastating finisher in football.
The Uruguayan has struggled for his best form this season, but he produced the goods when it mattered on Wednesday to inflict a first defeat of the season on Antonio Conte's side.
Loser: Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann found it tough going again for Barcelona. The Frenchman lined up alongside Messi and Suarez in Ernesto Valverde's starting XI but had another quiet game.
The former Atletico Madrid man has struggled for game time with Messi and Suarez due to the duo's early-season injury problems but is yet to truly settle into his new team.
Griezmann was replaced by Ousmane Dembele in the second half, and Barca looked better after the change, according to BBC Sports John Bennett:
John Bennett @JohnBennettBBC
Good night for Barcelona. Another bad night for Antoine Griezmann... Suarez and Messi looked better when he went off. It's not clicking.
Robbie Dunne at AS thinks Griezmann may find himself on the bench for Barca's next match:
Barcelona have a wealth of attacking options at the club this season, and while the Catalan giants invested heavily to bring Griezmann to the Camp Nou he will need to improve to be guaranteed a starting spot.
Updated Champions League Group Tables
