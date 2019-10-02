Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Matchday 2 Results

TF-Images/Getty Images

European champions Liverpool enjoyed a 4-3 win over RB Salzburg in a thrilling game at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Reds raced into a 3-0 lead but saw Salzburg hit back impressively to level the match before Mohamed Salah popped up with the winner to seal a memorable victory.

Elsewhere, Barcelona had to come from behind to beat Inter Milan in Group F. Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring for the visitors at the Camp Nou, but two second-half goals from Luis Suarez secured the win.

Chelsea also picked up their first three points of the group stages. Goals from Tammy Abraham and Willian saw Frank Lampard's men beat Lille 2-1 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Wednesday also saw wins for Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Lyon and Zenit St. Petersburg, while Napoli were held to a surprise goalless draw at Genk.

Wednesday's Results

Genk 0-0 Napoli

Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool 4-3 RB Salzburg

Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan

Lille 1-2 Chelsea

Valencia 0-3 Ajax

RB Leipzig 0-2 Lyon

Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 Benfica

Winners: Liverpool and RB Salzburg Fans

Liverpool and RB Salzburg served up a treat on Wednesday night, racking up seven goals between them in a match that will have delighted supporters at Anfield.

The Reds looked set for a comfortable evening after roaring into a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Salah.

Liverpool's football was a joy to watch in the early stages. Roberto Firmino and Mane combined beautifully for the opener, while Robertson finished off a neat team move for the second, as shown by BT Sport (UK only):

Yet the visitors have scored 40 goals in nine league games this season and highlighted their attacking strength to turn the game around.

Hwang Hee-Cha beat defender Virgil van Dijk and smashed the ball past Adrian to give Salzburg hope before half-time:

The forward then set up Takumi Minamino to make it 3-2 on 56 minutes. Substitute Erling Haaland then continued his brilliant Champions League form with the visitors' third just four minutes after coming on:

James Tyler at ESPN FC shared his enjoyment of the match:

There was still time for more drama, though. Salah latched on to Firmino's flick to net the winner and give Liverpool their first Champions League win of the season.

Loser: Arkadiusz Milik

Liverpool lost their opening group match to Napoli, but Carlo Ancelotti's side were held to a draw in Genk despite creating a host of chances.

Striker Arkadiusz Milik started up front alongside Hirving Lozano but had a poor night for the visitors and was guilty of missing some clear opportunities.

Football writer Peter Galindo highlighted his wayward finishing:

Goal's Carlo Garganese was critical of the Poland international:

Genk lost their opening group game 6-2 to RB Salzburg, and Napoli's failure to get a result in Belgium could prove costly when it comes to qualifying for the knockout stages.

Winner: Luis Suarez

Barcelona picked up their first win of the group stages but had to come from behind to see off a spirited Inter Milan side at the Camp Nou.

The hosts struggled in the opening 45 minutes, but the introduction of Arturo Vidal in the second half for Sergio Busquets helped changed the game.

The Chilean set up Suarez for the equaliser by chipping the ball to the striker on the edge of the penalty area to volley low past goalkeeper Sami Handanovic.

The quality of his finish drew praise from journalists on social media:

Suarez then popped up with the winner with six minutes of normal time remaining after a great run from Lionel Messi. The Barca captain played the ball through to Suarez to touch past Diego Godin and poke home.

Sports writer Andy West summed up his performance:

The Uruguayan has struggled for his best form this season, but he produced the goods when it mattered on Wednesday to inflict a first defeat of the season on Antonio Conte's side.

Loser: Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann found it tough going again for Barcelona. The Frenchman lined up alongside Messi and Suarez in Ernesto Valverde's starting XI but had another quiet game.

The former Atletico Madrid man has struggled for game time with Messi and Suarez due to the duo's early-season injury problems but is yet to truly settle into his new team.

Griezmann was replaced by Ousmane Dembele in the second half, and Barca looked better after the change, according to BBC Sports John Bennett:

Robbie Dunne at AS thinks Griezmann may find himself on the bench for Barca's next match:

Barcelona have a wealth of attacking options at the club this season, and while the Catalan giants invested heavily to bring Griezmann to the Camp Nou he will need to improve to be guaranteed a starting spot.