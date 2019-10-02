Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says He Wouldn't Risk Paul Pogba on AZ Alkmaar Astroturf

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he wouldn't risk Paul Pogba against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday even if the midfielder was fit due to the artificial pitch they'll be playing on.

The UEFA Europa League Group L fixture has been moved to Cars Jean Stadium in The Hague after a partial roof collapse at their usual home venue, the AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

Pogba, 26, has played the full 90 minutes in each of United's last two games, but Rob Dawson of ESPN FC reported the Frenchman aggravated his recent ankle injury during Monday's 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal.

Solskjaer said the artificial astroturf at the new location makes it a risk too far for the club's record signing in any case, per Sky Sports' James Dale: "I wouldn't risk him on astroturf even if he was available for this game. With my knees, I've not really enjoyed astroturf. These young boys are okay."

French football writer Jeremy Smith reported the injury would also keep Pogba sidelined from upcoming international commitments:

The Cars Jean Stadium has a capacity of 15,000 and was built as a venue for the 2013 Hockey World Cup, per Dale's report.

Solskjaer criticised the conditions and said he was surprised they were necessary considering the Dutch climate: "It's okay when you live in the North Pole like we do in Norway. Here I'm surprised. It's one of the worst I've seen for a long while. In Norway, they're all more modern and new. It's safe, it's just not the newest."

Pogba has started in six of a possible nine fixtures this season, missing 1-0 wins over Leicester City and Astana, as well as a 2-0 Premier League defeat away to West Ham United.

PhysioRoom.com summarised United's team news travelling to the Netherlands, with Diogo Dalot and Angel Gomes in line for potential returns following injury:

AZ are unbeaten in their last five games and have won four of those, while United are hoping to score more than once in a match for the first time since they beat Chelsea 4-0 in their Premier League opener.

Solskjaer called on those prospects involved to produce on the European stage:

United will have seen their confidence dented after losing a lead to draw against Arsenal, and their chances look slimmer when considering they've failed to win in three away games this term.