Champions League Results 2019: Group Tables After Wednesday's Final Scores

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez struck twice as Barcelona came back from behind to beat Inter Milan 2-1 and keep order in UEFA Champions League Group F.

Defending champions Liverpool were handed a scare at Anfield but persevered to beat Red Bull Salzburg 4-3. The Reds went three goals ahead before their guests hit back to draw level, but Mohamed Salah scored his second of the evening to ease tensions and hand Liverpool their first European win this term.

Barca retain a share of their pool's lead with Borussia Dortmund, who rode a storm to emerge with a 2-0 win at Slavia Prague while Napoli stumbled to a 0-0 draw at Genk in the other early kick-off.

Chelsea beat Lille 2-1 to seal their first Champions League win under manager Frank Lampard, though they still trail Group H leaders Ajax, who stayed perfect following a 3-0 victory away to Valencia.

Lyon stunned RB Leipzig 2-0 to hand the Germans a second straight defeat on their own turf, while Zenit St. Petersburg ran out dominant 3-1 victors over Benfica.

Wednesday's Results

Genk 0-0 Napoli

Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan

Lille 1-2 Chelsea

Liverpool 4-3 Red Bull Salzburg

RB Leipzig 0-2 Lyon

Valencia 0-3 Ajax

Zenit St. Petersburg 3-1 Benfica

Latest Standings

Group E (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference, Points)



1. Napoli: 2, 1, 1, 0, +2, 4

2. Liverpool: 2, 1, 0, 1, -1, 3



3. Red Bull Salzburg: 2, 1, 0, 1, +3, 3

4. Genk: 2, 0, 1, 1, -4, 1

Group F

1. Borussia Dortmund: 2, 1, 1, 0, +2, 4

2. Barcelona: 2, 1, 1, 0, +1, 4

3. Slavia Prague: 2, 0, 1, 1, -2, 1

4. Inter Milan: 2, 0, 1, 1, -1, 1

Group G

1. Zenit St. Petersburg: 2, 1, 1, 0, +2, 4

2. Lyon: 2, 1, 1, 0, +2, 4

3. RB Leipzig: 2, 1, 0, 1, -1, 3

4. Benfica: 2, 0, 0, 2, -3, 0

Group H



1. Ajax: 2, 2, 0, 0, +6, 6

2. Valencia: 2, 1, 0, 1, -2, 3

3. Chelsea: 2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 3

4. Lille: 2, 0, 0, 2, -4, 0

Wednesday Recap

Lautaro Martinez stunned Barca in the opening minutes of Inter's visit to the Camp Nou, sliding a hopeful attempt inside Marc-Andre ter Stegen's far post to silence the Catalan hosts.

Suarez didn't volley the hosts level until the 53rd minute, and Messi took it upon himself to slice Inter apart before laying his frontman on for a winner six minutes from time, via BT Sport (U.S. and UK viewers only):

Messi only recently made his return from injury but played the full 90 minutes to devastate a Romelu Lukaku-less Inter almost single-handedly, per Statman Dave:

Defending champions Liverpool didn't take long to find the opener in their match, either. Sadio Mane set off down the left at searing pace in the ninth, shimmying inside and exchanging a neat one-two with Roberto Firmino to create the angle and finish smartly.

Salah grabbed the major headlines following his match-winning brace, but it was Andrew Robertson who linked up with full-back partner Trent Alexander-Arnold for arguably the best goal of the night (U.S. and UK only):

Hwang Hee-chan made things interesting with his superb solo strike before the break, soon joined by Japan international Takumi Minamino and Norwegian starlet Erling Haaland. Salzburg continue to demonstrate their potent attacking threat, though it amounted to no points against the champions.

Away manager Jesse Marsch spoke about the parameters of their task extending beyond just the pitch:

Ajax travelled to the Mestalla hoping to end Valencia's run of four games unbeaten. Hakim Ziyech set them on the path to do just that when he cut in from the right before lobbing goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen with an audacious golazo in the eighth minute.

The Godenzonen doubled their lead before the break through Quincy Promes. Donny van de Beek teed his Dutch countryman up for that strike but joined the scoresheet himself in the second half to complete the rout.

Chelsea got their first Champions League of the season away to Lille, where Willian pinged in a late winner after goals from Tammy Abraham and Victor Osimhen kept the two teams level before half-time (U.S. and UK only):

Ajax still hold the group advantage over Chelsea, however, and could move even further ahead when they host the west Londoners on October 23.