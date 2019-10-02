Report: Redskins Players Said Kirk Cousins Was About His Numbers, Not Winning

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins played for Washington from 2012 through 2017, and multiple people within the NFC East organization reportedly questioned his commitment to winning.

Stephen A. Smith revealed during Wednesday's episode of First Take on ESPN that there were some in Washington who believed Cousins was more interested in accumulating impressive stats than he was winning games.

"When he was in Washington, you had players that literally said, 'He ain't about winning, he's about numbers.' And they didn't say that as an indictment against him as a bad person, because he's considered a relatively nice guy. We've met him, we did the show. Very, very nice guy. They was just talking about the fact that when you separate guys of his talent, that intangible that you're looking for, the great ones have it, he doesn't. He's a safety guy. He's a guy that wants to do the safe thing because he'd rather not mess up than take chances and really, really excel."

