Casemiro Talks Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Form, Club Brugge UCL Draw

VI-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is hoping Eden Hazard can rediscover his scoring touch after the Belgian's wait for his first goal at the club continued in Los Blancos' 2-2 draw with Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Hazard scored 21 goals for Chelsea last season in what was his most prolific campaign with the club, but he's yet to find the net for Real in five appearances.

Per Marca's Felipe Olcina, Casemiro said: "[Hazard] is trying, but football is [about] goals. We know he is among the world's top five [players], and it is normal to have a period of adaptation."

The winger missed much of pre-season and the first three games of the campaign with a hamstring injury, which perhaps explains his slow start at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match, manager Zinedine Zidane said he was expecting more from him, though:

Hazard struggled to make an impact as Real were held to a draw at home to the Belgian side.

Brugge went ahead after just nine minutes through Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, and he doubled their tally before half-time when he pounced on a mistake from Luka Modric.

Sergio Ramos pulled one back 10 minutes after the break.

Ruud Vormer was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 84th minute for a challenge on Vinicius Jr., and Casemiro headed home the resulting free-kick to give the hosts a share of the spoils:

Reflecting on the performance, the Brazilian said:

"In the first half we didn't do well. I didn't see the fans leaving [the stadium] angry and in the second half they supported us a lot.

"I haven't seen them supporting us as much as today.

"We have to play like we did the second half, and we should never ask for forgiveness because we always try to do our best."

Managing Madrid's Kiyan Sobhani was not impressed with what he saw from Real:

Despite their lacklustre performances this season, Real are top of La Liga and unbeaten after seven games.

They have been exposed in Europe, though, having lost 3-0 to a Paris Saint-Germain side that did not contain Kylian Mbappe, Neymar or Edinson Cavani in their previous Champions League outing.

Hazard won't be able to help Real's struggles in midfield and defence, but if he can start having the kind of decisive impact he did so often at Chelsea, he can mitigate those issues.